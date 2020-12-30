Boots, Leggings, and ‘Puffy Puff’ Coats: The Best Deals From Everlane’s Goodbye 2020 Sale

With so many post-holiday sales rounding out the year, it's hard to keep track of the deals that are truly worth your time. Luckily, we've stumbled upon one of the absolute best sales on the internet this week: Everlane's Goodbye 2020 Event. And it's jam-packed with discounts on some of Everlane's top-rated items.
From its sturdy shoes to its durable jackets and jeans, Everlane has earned its reputation as a sustainable retailer that's home to top-quality products people of all sizes can wear. Because the brand's items are so sought-after, they rarely go on sale — and that's exactly why you should snag all the deals from the Goodbye 2020 Event now. Below, we've rounded up our favorites from the sale. We may have already added one or two (or all) of them to our carts.
Your closet's likely full of leggings, but do you have a pair of Everlane's Perform Leggings in your collection? You should, because thousands of shoppers are obsessed with their perfect stretch and resistance. They come in three gorgeous earth-toned hues that are sure to match all your workout tops, shoes, and jackets.
To buy: everlane.com, $43 (originally $58)
In case you hadn't heard, people really love Everlane's denim. It probably has something to do with the fact that it's stretchier and comfier than your average denim, yet magnates to look super stylish, too. The brand's high-rise skinny jeans are no exception — and right now, you can get them for $21 off.
To buy: everlane.com, $47 (originally $68)
This simple, ultra-soft cashmere sweater has been reviewed nearly 5,000 times, and it's not hard to see why. Not only is this cozy sweater made of top-quality material, but it also goes perfectly with jeans, leggings, skirts, and work pants. Grab it now in five different shades.
To buy: everlane.com, $70 (originally $100)
This extra-comfy cardigan is the cashmere crew's equally soft cousin. Made from the same luxurious material, this classic cardigan looks and feels amazing worn solo or layered over a tanktop or tee. Plus, it's over $50 off right now.
To buy: everlane.com, $84 (originally $140)
Everlane has a hard time keeping these form-fitting boots in stock, likely because they're so unique yet versatile. These keep your feet warm without overheating or adding bulk, and their sleek look makes them a flattering option to pair with jeans and dresses alike.
To buy: everlane.com, $87 (originally $125)
You can never have too many pairs of casual sneakers, and Everlane's court sneakers remain some of our favorites. They're made from fine leather and rubber, and according to the brand, they are the lowest impact of their kind, which means their production uses less waste, energy, and virgin plastic than similar styles.
To buy: everlane.com, $49 (originally $98)
It's hard not to be intrigued by a piece of outerwear that has literally been dubbed a "puffy puff." This warm, water-resistant winter jacket is made with recycled down and 13 renewed plastic bottles, though you'd never know from the quality and sleekness of the coat.
To buy: everlane.com, $117 (originally $168)
It's always a good time to buy a new leather jacket, especially when the jacket's on sale. Everlane's Modern Leather Jacket features a vintage collared look, a fitted waist, and soft, premium leather. It comes in three colors, and they can all be yours for $90 off the original price.
To buy: everlane.com, $208 (originally $298)
Hillary Maglin is a digital ecommerce editor who splits most of her time between New York City and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. You can find her on Instagram @hillarymaglin, where her DMs are always open to discuss travel gear, wine bars, and Taylor Swift’s latest record.
