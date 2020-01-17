Everlane’s Best-selling Glove Boots Are Now Available in Two New Colors

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane is known for its stylish and sustainable wardrobe staples, from winter coats to comfy shoes, and the Glove Boot ReKnit is no exception. The chic knit boots are a simple, flattering option that can just as easily be dressed up for an occasion or worn everyday. Our editors have even put them to the test and vouched for their comfort and versatility.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the boot since it launched last year or a new Everlane shopper, you're in luck, since the boot is now available in two new neutral colors — Tobacco (a rich brown) and Cumin (a warm tan).

To buy: everlane.com, $155

Made from the brand's ReKnit fabric that includes just enough stretch, these boots are easy to slip on and off. Plus, they're sustainable, since the fabric is made from recycled water bottles. The ribbed detailing gives them the trendy sock-like look that will take any outfit to the next level. And a two-inch heel is flattering and elongating while still remaining comfortable and easy to walk in.

Shoppers love the comfort and style of these boots, as evidenced by rave reviews on Everlane's site. "I love the look of these boots and constantly get compliments on them! Once I broke them in they were easily my favorites; now I wear them all the time because they go with everything! The heel is a comfortable height and so is the knit fabric, I can wear these all day," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper praised the unique material of these boots. "The material is super soft yet you can feel the great quality of the shoe, and most importantly, the heel is a perfect height."

