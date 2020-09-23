These $58 Everlane Sneakers Are Built to Last ‘Forever’

Comfy or cute? When it comes to walking shoes, we’re often stuck choosing between supportive (but unattractive) orthopedics and cute kicks that leave us with aching arches and pesky blisters.
Plus, a quick Google search for “comfortable and cute walking shoes” reveals millions of results — 18,800,000 to be exact — making picking the perfect pair even more tedious. Instead of parsing through the clutter, let us turn your attention to the Everlane Forever Sneaker, a shoe that prioritizes the three Ss, as I call it — support, style, and sustainability.
The latest addition to the brand’s Tread collection, the canvas sneaker is all about comfort at its core, which means it works just as well for sightseeing in a new destination as it does for hitting that step count goal during walks around the block. I even found myself wearing it at my makeshift standing desk in my apartment. Simultaneously lightweight and durable — an often hard-to-find combo — this shoe cushions the sole and arch, and actually looks cute, with a minimal design. Its versatility also spills into its colorways, which include universal shades like black, white, navy, teak, and sycamore.
To buy: everlane.com, $58
Another bonus? It’s crafted with sustainably sourced materials, like a 50-percent recycled cotton-canvas upper, a natural rubber outsole, and 100-percent recycled polyester laces. Plus, it’s machine-washable, making it easy to maintain (a godsend for the classic white style I own) — and affordable, at just $58 a pair.
And the sustainability efforts don't stop there. Once you've worn the sneakers out, the entire pair can be recycled and repurposed into equestrian flooring, door mats, or standing desk pads. Everlane partnered with Debrand, a company focused on responsible disposal, to make the recycling process easy: Simply send the shoes back, either at a store or via a prepaid shipping label, and they'll handle the rest. After all, as its name suggests, they’re made to live on forever.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.