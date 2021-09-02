These Are the Best Deals From Everlane's Massive End of Summer Sale — Including Straight-leg Jeans Under $50
Labor Day weekend may mean the end of summer, but it also is the perfect time to shop since so many brands offer seasonal sales. Right now, Everlane is offering impressive discounts on much of its inventory, including plenty of summer fashion must-haves and year-round essentials. In fact, some pieces, including clothing, shoes, and accessories, are discounted to under $25. If you're looking to update your wardrobe for late summer and early fall, you won't want to miss this shopping event.
There are plenty of summer essentials on sale at Everlane right now, including some pieces you can easily transition into your fall wardrobe and others you'll want to snag while they're discounted and save for next season.
Take the Perform Cropped Leggings, for example, which you can wear during all types of athletic activities year-round, are on sale for just $20, down from their original price of $50. They're available in three colors (black, taupe, and plum), and they're selling fast, so if you're in the market for new athletic wear, now's the time to shop. As far as summer must-haves go, you'll want to stock up on pieces like the Eyelet Tank (on sale for $55) and the Weekend Tiered Dress (on sale for $48) for easy warm weather dressing, whether you're at home or traveling.
In the men's section, plenty of wardrobe essentials are heavily discounted, including a variety of T-shirts and shorts you can wear during all seasons, but especially in warmer weather. The ThermoStat Short-sleeve Base Layer, for example, which is on sale for $35, is a T-shirt that naturally wicks away moisture and regulates temperature, making it a great layering piece for travel. Similarly, the ReNew Air Shorts, on sale for $35, are great for athletic activities and lounging since they're stretchy, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying.
Keep reading for our top picks from Everlane's end of summer sale.
Best Women's Clothing Deals
The Perform Cropped Leggings, everlane.com, $20 (originally $50)
The Eyelet Tank, everlane.com, $55 (originally $65)
The Weekend Tiered Dress, everlane.com, $48 (originally $60)
The Straight-Leg Crop, everlane.com, $47 (originally $68)
Best Men's Clothing Deals
The ThermoStat Short-sleeve Base Layer, everlane.com, $35 (originally $50)
The ReNew Air Short, everlane.com, $35 (originally $50)
The Athletic Four-way Stretch Organic Jean, everlane.com, $28 (originally $72)
The Sport Soft-shell Jacket, everlane.com, $46 (originally $78)
Best Shoe & Accessory Deals
The ReNew Strappy Sandal, everlane.com, $15 (originally $38)
The ReNew Sport Sandal, everlane.com, $40 (originally $68)
The Mini Backpack, everlane.com, $24 (originally $48)
