This New Jacket From Everlane Is the Transitional Piece You Need to Take You Into Spring

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

From winter parkas to leather jackets, Everlane knows how to do outerwear. Clean lines and sustainable materials are just a few of the reasons why the brand's jackets stand out from the rest — and its latest option is no exception. The Cotton Quilted Jacket is the perfect transitional piece for this season, and at $98, it's a relatively affordable addition to your travel wardrobe. Whether you wear it as a layer on colder days or on its own come spring, this jacket is versatile and will come in handy for travel in the coming months.

Related: More Everlane essentials

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $98

The collarless jacket features a straight silhouette that's slightly longer in the back than it is in the front. It has button closures and two large front pockets with plenty of room for essentials. Choose between Clover (army green) and Canvas (cream), depending on the type of neutral shade you prefer. Its craftwork-inspired stitching adds to the modern look.

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

The jacket is made from breathable cotton, which also makes it machine washable, plus it's filled with recycled polyester, meaning it's comfortably worn in any season. When it comes to destinations with unpredictable weather, a lightweight piece like this, which can easily work with layers or be packed away in a suitcase, is a must-have. This jacket joins the ranks of more recently launched outerwear from Everlane, including two rain jackets, the ReNew Windbreaker, and the ReNew Anorak.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.