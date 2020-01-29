You Can 'Choose What You Pay' for These Everlane Sweaters Right Now — Here Are Our Favorite Styles for Winter

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

There are countless reasons why we love Everlane. First of all, the brand consistently makes beautiful minimalist clothing, shoes, and accessories that are perfect for everyday and travel. Then, of course, there's the fact that the brand is both sustainable and ethical (Everlane is transparent about factory conditions and where items are made and many products are made with recycled materials). And while our favorite Everlane pieces are already fairly-priced, we never hesitate to jump on a good sale, especially in the dead of winter when we could all stand to add another cozy sweater or two to our wardrobe.

Everlane's Choose What You Pay Winter Sale is still happening, and tons of of the brand's best items are still majorly discounted, including all kinds of sweaters, from lightweight pullovers to cashmere cardigans.

Keep reading for our favorite sweaters on sale now at Everlane.

The Teddy Crew Neck Sweater

Everlane calls the Teddy Crew Neck its "coziest sweater ever," and it's easy to see why. It's made from Italian wool, including 65% Merino, which means that it's both incredibly warm and soft. Plus, this muted coral color will add just enough color to your winter wardrobe.

To buy: everlane.com, $58 (originally $88)

The ReCashmere Varsity Cardigan

A super-soft cardigan is a wardrobe staple, and the clean lines and rib detailing on this piece make it stand out. Made from a sustainable blend of recycled cashmere and Merino wool, it's the perfect layering piece for this season.

To buy: everlane.com, $84 (originally $120)

The Link-stitch Crewneck Sweater

You can never go wrong with a polished crew neck sweater, and the unique stitching on the collar, sleeves, and hem of this sweater secure its status as a wardrobe essential while giving it just enough flair.

To buy: everlane.com, $49 (originally $75)

The Link-stitch V-neck Sweater

This slightly oversized v-neck sweater, complete with Everlane's link-stitch detailing, is just what you need for casual days when comfort is key.

To buy: everlane.com, $55 (originally $78)

The Cashmere Shrunken Sweatshirt

It's a pullover sweatshirt, but make it cashmere. This lightweight, vintage-inspired sweatshirt works well on its own or as a layering piece for an elevated take on a classic look.

To buy: everlane.com, $75 (originally $100)

