Everlane’s 'Choose What You Pay' Sale Is Back — Here’s What to Shop
You won't want to miss out on this sale.
From cozy cashmere sweaters to comfortable flats, Everlane is known for its well-made, fashion-forward items with transparent pricing. And now you can score an even better deal on must-have pieces, since the brand's Choose What You Pay sale is back.
Shoppers can choose from three price points, ranging from 15 to 50 percent off. If you pick the lowest price, you'll get the best deal. However, if you select one of the two higher prices, Everlane will reveal just how much of your purchase goes toward office overhead and future product development.
For the first time, Everlane will also offer a final sale section on its site, featuring a selection of styles that are going out of production for 50 percent off the original price.
Read on for our picks from Everlane's Choose What You Pay winter event.
Best Women's Clothing Deals
- The Cashmere Crew, from $75 (originally $100)
- The Texture Cotton Cable Sweater, from $58 (originally $88)
- The Mid-rise Skinny Jean, from $48 (originally $68)
Best Women's Shoe Deals
- The Day Glove, from $87 (originally $115)
- The Editor Boot, from $158 (originally $225)
- The Trainer, from $59 (originally $98)
Best Men's Clothing Deals
- The ReCashmere V-neck, from $64 (originally $98)
- The Slim Fit Jean, from $48 (originally $68)
- The Premium Weight Crew, from $21 (originally $30)
Best Men's Shoe Deals
- The Trainer, from $59 (originally $98)
- The Solstice Edition Trainer, from $59 (originally $98)
- The Gum Sole Edition Trainer, from $59 (originally $98)
Best Women's Final Sale Deals
- The Day High Heel, from $73 (originally $145)
- The Authentic Stretch High-rise Cigarette Jean, from $39 (originally $78)
- The Foldover Crossbody, from $75 (originally $150)
Best Men's Final Sale Deals
- The Air Oxford Shirt, $29 (originally $58)
- The Air Oxford Short-sleeve Shirt, $29 (originally $58)
- The Pique Polo Shirt, $18 (originally $35)
