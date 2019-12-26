Everlane’s 'Choose What You Pay' Sale Is Back — Here’s What to Shop

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

From cozy cashmere sweaters to comfortable flats, Everlane is known for its well-made, fashion-forward items with transparent pricing. And now you can score an even better deal on must-have pieces, since the brand's Choose What You Pay sale is back.

Shoppers can choose from three price points, ranging from 15 to 50 percent off. If you pick the lowest price, you'll get the best deal. However, if you select one of the two higher prices, Everlane will reveal just how much of your purchase goes toward office overhead and future product development.

For the first time, Everlane will also offer a final sale section on its site, featuring a selection of styles that are going out of production for 50 percent off the original price.

Related: More Everlane essentials

Read on for our picks from Everlane's Choose What You Pay winter event.

Best Women's Clothing Deals

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Best Women's Shoe Deals

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Best Men's Clothing Deals

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Best Men's Shoe Deals

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Best Women's Final Sale Deals

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Best Men's Final Sale Deals

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.