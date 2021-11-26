Everlane's Black Friday Sale Has Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories for Travelers for Up to 60% Off
Everlane is holding its annual Black Friday sale right now, offering up to 60 percent off a wide variety of clothing, shoes, and accessories, including many items that would make smart additions to your travel wardrobe. Whether you're looking for cozy-yet-elevated loungewear for long-haul flights or layerable sweaters you can take on cold-weather trips, this sale has something for you. But don't wait to shop — prices go up on November 29.
Everlane's Black Friday sale features clothing for men and women, footwear for all seasons, and cold-weather essentials. If you're looking for cozy pieces to add to your travel wardrobe, opt for the Organic Cotton Turtleneck Waffle Tee, an ultra-soft top that makes a great layering piece, which is on sale for $24. Everlane's comfy, shopper-loved Perform Leggings are also discounted right now, and they're down to just $34.
If you're looking for quality cashmere pieces you can enjoy throughout the colder months, opt for the Women's Belgian-Waffle Pocket Pullover in ReCashmere, which is on sale for 40 percent off, bringing its price down to $99. For men, you won't want to miss out on the Grade-A Cashmere Crew, a pullover sweater with a classic cut that comes in 13 colors, and some colors are on sale for as low as $52.
In addition to wardrobe basics that any avid traveler will want to add to their closet ASAP, you'll also find an impressive range of footwear and accessories included in this sale. You can add a pair of classic cotton canvas sneakers to your cart for $32, down from $65, and stylish desert boots for men for $87, down from $125. Plus, winter accessories, like beanies and scarves, are on sale, including the ultra-convenient Cozy Stretch Pocket Scarf that you'll want to take with you on your next flight, which is 41 percent off right now at $46.
Keep reading for our top picks from Everlane's Black Friday sale.
Best Women's Clothing & Footwear Deals
- Organic Cotton Turtleneck Waffle Tee, $24 (originally $40)
- Belgian-Waffle Pocket Pullover in ReCashmere, $99 (originally $165)
- Perform Legging, $34 (originally $68)
- Forever Sneaker, $32 (originally $65)
Best Men's Clothing & Footwear Deals
- Grade-A Cashmere Crew, from $52 (originally from $130)
- Track Hoodie, $40 (originally $68)
- Organic Cotton Slim Fit Jean, $66 (originally $88)
- Desert Boot, $87 (originally $125)
Best Accessories Deals
- The Italian Leather Sling, $77 (originally $110)
- Cozy Stretch Pocket Scarf, $46 (originally $78)
- Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf, $46 (originally $78)
- Organic Cotton Chunky Beanie, $24 (originally $40)
