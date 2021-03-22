These Straight Leg Jeans Are Just the Spring Update Your Wardrobe Needs

The jury may still be out on whether skinny jeans are officially out of style, but if you're looking to update your closet ahead of spring, straight leg denim is a great place to start. Everlane is known for its comfortable, stylish, and flattering jeans, and the '90s Cheeky Jeans are no exception.
The jeans feature a high-waisted fit with a straight leg. They come in both regular (28.5-inch inseam) and ankle (26.5-inch inseam) lengths, offering both full length and slightly cropped options. Made with non-stretch Japanese denim, these jeans are sturdy yet soft and provide a vintage-inspired look. Plus, they're available in five washes: Bone, Medium Blue, Vintage Sunbleached Blue, Washed Black, and Patched Blue, so no matter what type of denim you're looking to add to your closet, chances are, you'll be able to find a pair of these jeans that will do just the trick.
To buy: The '90s Cheeky Jean in Vintage Sunbleached Blue, everlane.com, $78
Shoppers rave about these jeans on Everlane's website, giving them an average 4.53 out of five stars. "The denim is superb quality and the length fit is spectacular. It's refreshing to find a nice fitting jean that's other than skinny style," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper pointed out how helpful it is that the brand offers regular and ankle lengths to find the perfect fit. "I had tried a bunch of different jean styles over the years and these 90's cheeky are by far the best fit. Bonus points for having the ankle length be the perfect length for my 5'3 height!"
