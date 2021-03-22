These Straight Leg Jeans Are Just the Spring Update Your Wardrobe Needs

The jeans feature a high-waisted fit with a straight leg. They come in both regular (28.5-inch inseam) and ankle (26.5-inch inseam) lengths, offering both full length and slightly cropped options. Made with non-stretch Japanese denim, these jeans are sturdy yet soft and provide a vintage-inspired look. Plus, they're available in five washes: Bone, Medium Blue, Vintage Sunbleached Blue, Washed Black, and Patched Blue, so no matter what type of denim you're looking to add to your closet, chances are, you'll be able to find a pair of these jeans that will do just the trick.