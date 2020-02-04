Everlane's New Flats Are Designed to Be Worn All Day

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane is a staple brand for stylish, comfortable, and sustainable styles, especially when it comes to shoes. The brand's Day Glove flat took the shopping world by storm when it launched back in 2018 with its modern cut, comfortable fit, and near instant cult-following. Everlane offers a variety of comfy yet chic flats, from ballet styles to loafers. And now, the brand's latest shoe launch offers a classic pointed-toe flat that we're dying to add to our closets.

The 40-Hour Flat is undoubtedly stylish, but it's designed with comfort in mind. Perfect for the commuter or someone who's on their feet frequently throughout the day, the flats have cushioning that will suppport you as you hop from the subway to the office to wherever your busy days take you.

The flats are made from 100% Italian leather with a rubber outsole. The simple, sleek design features a pointed toe and top-stitch detailing. Comfort is key with these flats, thanks to a cushioned leather footbed. And since they also have a leather pull tab and slip-on style, we can only imagine these flats would also be an incredibly convenient airport shoe.

In addition to neutral, go-with-everything Taupe, the flats are also available in Black, Cream, Tulip (a bright pink-red), and Dusty Lilac. So whether you're looking to replace that worn-out pair of black flats that have been sitting in your closet forever or add a playful pop of color to your wardrobe, Everlane's newest flats might be exactly what you're looking for.

