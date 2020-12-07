Everlane's Best-selling Coats and Winter Accessories Are on Sale — Just for Today

As the holidays and winter equinox grow closer, it's finally time to break out all of our winter gear, from ultra-warm parkas and knit caps to insulated boots and cozy blanket scarves. If you're in the market for new outerwear and winter accessories, you're in luck, since Everlane is holding a rare sale with 30 percent off cold-weather styles, but only for today.
The sale includes impressive discounts on some of Everlane's best-selling winter items, including jackets for men and women, hats, scarves, and mittens.
Everlane is well-known for its comfortable, sustainable, and well-priced coats, such as the Re:Down Puffy Puff for women, which is discounted to $117 from $168. "I love this jacket! It's quite a loose fit which makes it super comfortable, and it is surprisingly light while still being warm. Colour is gorgeous too," one shopper wrote.
Shoppers are also big fans of the Men's ReNew Long Parka, which is currently on sale for $138 from $198. "The larger outer pockets are extra handy when you have your hands full with a water bottle, keys and a phone. The hood feels very encapsulating and warm and the wrist band does a great job at sealing off the arms. All in all I feel this coat was a great decision and will last me for winters to come," one reviewer wrote.
Keep reading for our favorite pieces from Everlane's 24-hour sale.
To buy: The Women's Re:Down Puffy Puff, everlane.com, $117 (originally $168)
To buy: The Men's ReNew Long Parka, everlane.com, $138 (originally $198)
To buy: Women's Cashmere Rib Beanie, everlane.com, $45 (originally $65)
To buy: The Cashmere Neck Warmer, everlane.com, $35 (originally $50)
To buy: The Belgian-waffle Wool Mittens, everlane.com, $26 (originally $38)
