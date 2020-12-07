Everlane's Best-selling Coats and Winter Accessories Are on Sale — Just for Today

Shoppers are also big fans of the Men's ReNew Long Parka, which is currently on sale for $138 from $198. "The larger outer pockets are extra handy when you have your hands full with a water bottle, keys and a phone. The hood feels very encapsulating and warm and the wrist band does a great job at sealing off the arms. All in all I feel this coat was a great decision and will last me for winters to come," one reviewer wrote.