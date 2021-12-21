This Best-selling Beanie Has a Built-in LED Light — Making It Perfect for Hiking, Camping, and More
Along with a durable weatherproof coat and a comfortable pair of boots, a warm winter hat is another cold-weather essential everyone should have. While there are tons of cozy beanies available to choose from, thousands of Amazon shoppers seem to love this Etsfmoa option, thanks to its cool, unexpected feature.
Made from a super-soft acrylic material that keeps your head warm from elements, the beanie has a built-in LED light that will help guide your way in the dark. This particularly comes in handy since it gets darker out so much earlier in the winter, allowing you to continue to participate in outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and snow shoveling even after the sun goes down.
The light fixture has four bulbs, and it has three brightness settings to choose from, allowing you to easily find the right amount of lighting for your needs. The headlight provides up to eight hours of light at a time and can be easily recharged in a USB port. Even better, the unisex hat is one-size-fits-all, so anyone can wear it.
One shopper loved it so much, they called the beanie "a game-changer," while another wrote, "Such an innovative product! Perfect for our dark New England winters. It gets dark by 4:30 p.m., so this works wonders… No need for an uncomfortable headlamp, this is all you need. It's a super soft beanie that keeps your head nice and warm… Even my two-year-old loves it!"
Another reviewer referred to the beanie as the "best Amazon purchase ever" before adding, "I purchased two of these for myself and husband to wear while we walk our new puppy. Before these hats, we were using a handheld flashlight to keep an eye out for coyotes and also to see the ground so we could bag up her 'mess.' These hats are an answer to prayers and we are no longer struggling with the flashlight, but are now hands-free! The light is nice and bright and it covers a large area and now, our heads are also warm."
While you may think a "genius" product like this would be on the pricier side, it's actually quite affordable. The best-selling lighted beanie can be yours for just $19. Which comes in handy, seeing as there are 18 different colors to choose from, so you can buy more than one style without breaking the bank.