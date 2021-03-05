This Connected Rower Provides a Full-body Workout Without Compromising Style

Ergatta's mission is to bring a regular fitness routine within reach for more people by making a product that is irresistibly convenient and stimulating. They achieve this goal by creating competitive, game-like push-programs and interval workouts. Their team of software engineers and designers create extensive data-driven and compelling rowing workouts, which are followable via the 17" Samsung Galaxy S3 screen included with each Ergatta rower. The software actively learns your fitness level and habits to keep you challenged while providing real-time-feedback. Plus, the team releases new updates, programs, and games every two weeks, so no more getting tired of the same routine. A minimum of five new workouts come out each week with a "race of the week" feature each Sunday.