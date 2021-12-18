This Plush Air Mattress Is Perfect for Camping and Road Trips — and It's Up to 45% Off Right Now
Whether you're headed out on a camping trip or are expecting house guests this holiday season, an air mattress will always come in handy. Luckily, one top-rated pick is on sale for up to 45 percent off right now as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day. Today only, you can shop twin and queen size mattresses in three different thicknesses for as little as $48. But don't wait to shop — this deal ends tomorrow.
The EnerPlex Dual Pump Luxury Air Mattress is available in both twin and queen sizes and in 13-, 16-, and 18-inch heights. Whether you're looking for a plush portable mattress you can keep at home for guests or an extra-compact one that's easy to travel with, one of these options is sure to fit your style and budget.
The mattress is made from durable PVC that resists tears and leaks during both indoor and outdoor use. It features a soft quilted top, adding extra comfort and support as well as a non-slip surface to sleep on. (No more sinking into the middle of the mattress or rolling off the side.) Cushioned coil beams inside make it feel more like a traditional mattress, offering even support throughout the bed. Plus, it comes with a built-in pump that allows you to inflate and deflate the mattress in a matter of minutes, taking the hassle out of both set-up and clean-up. An included storage bag also makes transport and storage a breeze.
Shoppers love this air mattress, giving it more than 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon's site. One reviewer complimented the 13-inch mattress, writing, "Super fast inflation, comfortable to sleep on, and comes with a heavy duty storage bag with strong handles."
Another shopper emphasized how comfortable the 13-inch air mattress was while camping. "My tent was on a rocky patch of ground and this mattress worked perfectly for me to sleep well and soundly even with the hard and rocky ground underneath," they wrote.
If you're looking for a comfortable, durable, and easily portable air mattress for camping trips or houseguests, you won't want to miss out on this pick from Enerplex, especially while it's on sale for up to 45 percent off.
