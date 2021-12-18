This Plush Air Mattress Is Perfect for Camping and Road Trips — and It's Up to 45% Off Right Now

The mattress is made from durable PVC that resists tears and leaks during both indoor and outdoor use. It features a soft quilted top, adding extra comfort and support as well as a non-slip surface to sleep on. (No more sinking into the middle of the mattress or rolling off the side.) Cushioned coil beams inside make it feel more like a traditional mattress, offering even support throughout the bed. Plus, it comes with a built-in pump that allows you to inflate and deflate the mattress in a matter of minutes, taking the hassle out of both set-up and clean-up. An included storage bag also makes transport and storage a breeze.