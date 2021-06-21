Learn About Your Dog's Breed and Health With This DNA Test - Now 40% Off for Prime Day
If you happened to be one of the many individuals who adopted a dog during 2020, read on. It's nearly impossible to determine pre-existing health conditions in adopted dogs, and sometimes even the breed. And since we're familiar with the 23andMe and Ancestry DNA testing kits and know the difference they can make in our own lives as far as learning more about ourselves and where we come from, it only makes sense that we look out for our dogs in the same way.
Embark's Dog DNA Testing Kit exchanges a simple cheek swab for vital information about your dog's breed, genetic health, and relatives. That's right - the Embark app can even help you connect with the owners of your pup's relatives and tell you the percentage of shared DNA between them.
The DNA test screens for indications of over 200 genetic diseases, including MDR1 drug sensitivity, glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy, and dilated cardiomyopathy, which are some of the most common adult-onset diseases in dogs. By being aware of these genetic conditions, you can take action sooner to keep your dog healthier and happier longer.
Embark also tests with an archive of over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties to help you learn more about what your dog's breed means for their health, diet, activity, and more. "Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine," Embark states of their DNA testing, "[we] offer the most accurate breed breakdown on the market."
Testing to understand your dog's health and even breed-specific personality traits and habits is just as important as us screening our own genetic makeup. And right now Embark's DNA Test is 40% off for Amazon Prime Day.
To buy: amazon.com, $120 (originally $200)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.