Learn About Your Dog's Breed and Health With This DNA Test - Now 40% Off for Prime Day

If you happened to be one of the many individuals who adopted a dog during 2020, read on. It's nearly impossible to determine pre-existing health conditions in adopted dogs, and sometimes even the breed. And since we're familiar with the 23andMe and Ancestry DNA testing kits and know the difference they can make in our own lives as far as learning more about ourselves and where we come from, it only makes sense that we look out for our dogs in the same way.