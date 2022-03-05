Shoppers Say This Is the 'Holy Grail of Sunscreen' — and It's the Perfect Size for Travel

Elta MD sunscreen's popularity could be attributed to a few things, such as its lightweight texture, fast-absorbing formula, and that it "works on all skin types," according to Dr. Jaliman. For starters, "I think what makes the sunblock so special is that it's so light and goes right into the skin," she points out. Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, agrees, adding that it "offers a light, non-oily texture that fully rubs into the skin without leaving behind a white cast." While the light texture makes it ideal for those with oily or acne-prone skin, it can also be used in people with sensitive or even dry skin without any problems, Dr. Zeichner notes.