Shoppers Say This Is the 'Holy Grail of Sunscreen' — and It's the Perfect Size for Travel
Since your face is one of the most exposed parts of your body, protecting it from the sun all year round is crucial if you want to prevent sun damage, premature signs of aging, and, of course, skin cancer. That's why it's so important to incorporate sunscreen into your daily beauty routine. If you're still on the hunt for a good option, check out the Elta MD UV Clear Sunscreen.
Not only is it Amazon's number one best-selling facial sunscreen, but it's also loved by celebrities and dermatologists alike — and it's easy to see why. Besides offering broad spectrum protection (read: shields both UVA and UVB rays), the mineral sunscreen also packs plenty of other skin-care benefits. The product is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture and helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles by plumping skin, and niacinamide, an anti-aging ingredient that "helps even out both brown and red discoloration," explains Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.
Elta MD sunscreen's popularity could be attributed to a few things, such as its lightweight texture, fast-absorbing formula, and that it "works on all skin types," according to Dr. Jaliman. For starters, "I think what makes the sunblock so special is that it's so light and goes right into the skin," she points out. Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, agrees, adding that it "offers a light, non-oily texture that fully rubs into the skin without leaving behind a white cast." While the light texture makes it ideal for those with oily or acne-prone skin, it can also be used in people with sensitive or even dry skin without any problems, Dr. Zeichner notes.
But, derms aren't the only fans. Shoppers love that the fragrance- and paraben-free sunblock doesn't clog their pores, so they can wear it every day without hesitation. One reviewer called it the "holy grail of sunscreen" because it's hydrating and doesn't cause their "already bad skin to break out." Others complemented the gentle formula for being safe enough to use on acne-prone skin, as well as for people with sensitivities like rosacea and eczema. And no matter your skin type, it absorbs quickly to leave you shine-free and without a white cast.
To buy: amazon.com, $37
In fact, many praised it for being "great for dark skin" since it won't leave behind a chalky residue. One reviewer with sensitive, oily skin and hormonal acne shared: "I am a brown-skinned black woman, and this facial sunscreen is a godsend! It's so hard for women with brown skin to find a sunscreen that won't leave a whitecast or turn us gray!" And while they never thought they'd find a good sunscreen, "this product is the answer," they concluded.
Another customer called it "a game-changer to their daily routine" before adding that it doubles as a "bomb moisturizer before foundation application." They continued on to say, "I've also noticed my skin looking clearer and smoother lately." A final shopper, who has been using this exact sunscreen for four years, said they "never leave home without it" — and considering they mentioned that they are a pilot by profession in their review, who better to take skin-care travel advice from? And luckily, the product is travel-sized, so you can keep it in your purse, toiletry bag, or carry-on without it taking up too much space or exceeding airline liquid restrictions.
Dr. Zeichner advises the SPF should be reapplied every two hours for optimal protection, but you don't need to use a ton of product each time. "You can pump a line of sunscreen to cover the length of the index and middle fingers, and that is the right amount for the face," he says. Users agree and report a half a pump is all you need, which comes in handy since the sunscreen itself is on the more expensive side at $37 for a 1.7-ounce bottle.
But don't let the high cost deter you from trying the anti-aging sunscreen. Many Amazon shoppers said it's "well worth the price," and they are now "customers for life." See what all the hype is about for yourself and shop the Elta MD UV Clear Sunscreen here.