This Anti-aging Tinted Sunscreen Is So Good, Shoppers Say They Will 'Never Go Back to Regular Foundation'

No packing list is complete without sunscreen, regardless of where your travels are taking you. And while finding a quality SPF that doesn't make your face oily, break you out, have a strong scent, or interfere with your makeup routine isn't always an easy feat, Amazon shoppers have made the hunt 100 times simpler thanks to their endorsement of the EltaMD UV Elements SPF 44 Tinted Moisturizer, which was just marked down 20 percent in honor of Prime Day 2022.

A favorite among travelers for its compact packaging and versatile performance, the SPF product is from the same brand that's responsible for the "holy grail" Elta MD UV Clear Sunscreen that more than 25,600 shoppers love and that dermatologists also give their seal of approval to. Like its popular counterpart, the EltaMD UV Elements SPF 44 Tinted Moisturizer also possesses impressive anti-aging benefits in addition to makeup-like redness reduction. In fact, several reviewers say they've begun using it in place of their favorite foundation — that's how you know it's got to be good!

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $39)

Let's take a closer look at its ingredients list, shall we? Designed to deliver broad-spectrum SPF 44 sun protection through the combination of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, the mineral-based moisturizer simultaneously enriches the skin in hydrating hyaluronic acid, which works to plump lines and create a smooth dewy glow — while, of course, imparting the skin with a light, super wearable, universal tint for an even complexion.

This all-star ingredient also prevents the skin from losing moisture throughout the day, so you won't have to worry about dry patches and piling hindering your makeup look when you're on the go. And, it does all of this without creating a white cast. Additionally, the EltaMD UV Elements SPF 44 Tinted Moisturizer does not clog pores and is free of fragrance, parabens, and other sensitive skin irritants.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Is Here — These Are the 50 Best Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories

And it's safe to say that users are amazed with how it performs. "This is the first sunscreen I ever tried that felt wonderful; this is luxury skincare," a shopper wrote, referring to the formula as the "best sunscreen I've ever worn" in their review. They added, "The finish is a healthy-looking satin. The UVA and UVB protection are top of the line."

Another Amazon customer said, "I have been using this Elta MD UV Elements sunscreen for several years now and have never found a better product." A 63-year-old reviewer shared, "I've used this EltaMD Tinted SPF 44 for a couple of days now, and couldn't be happier. I now have that 'lit-from-within glow' that people talk about."

Related: These Popular Cleansing Pads Are 30% Off for Prime Day — and Shoppers Say They Brighten Their Skin

Following their review was a shopper that was happy to report, "This product doesn't settle into wrinkles and fine lines, that's my favorite part. It stays on all day and doesn't ever look blotchy." They also added, "[I] will never go back to regular foundation." Chiming in, another buyer raved, "Overall, this is the best mineral tinted sunscreen out there, and I never want to be without it."

Not looking for a tinted SPF to add to your routine? Well, we have excellent news: the EltaMD UV Sheer SPF 50+ Face and Body Sunscreen is also on sale for Prime Day. It's currently 25 percent off and offers multitasking protection from the sun.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $32)

And, like the tinted version, this mineral sunscreen uses a combination of sheer UVA and UVB blockers and has a fast-absorbing formula that feels comfortable all day long. One reviewer wrote, "With Elta MD, I smacked on a generous amount while out in the Costa Rican sun and never had a burn and never had it drip into my eyes from sweat or water." Another fan of the SPF said, "It goes on smoothly, works well with my moisturizer, and best of all, it doesn't leave a white cast to your skin. I use this daily and my skin looks great!"

Whether you're a fan of tinted moisturizer or just looking for a high-performing sunscreen, Amazon shoppers assure that you can't go wrong with Elta MD. Score the EltaMD UV Elements SPF 44 Tinted Moisturizer and the EltaMD UV Sheer SPF 50+ Face and Body Sunscreen for up to 25 percent off during Prime Day. And remember, it's not too late to become a Prime member; sign up for a free 30-day trial now so you can shop the other thousands of Prime Day discounts.