This Popular Amazon T-shirt Dress Just Dropped to $21 for Prime Day — and Today's Your Last Chance to Shop

Sometimes, planning outfits for a trip requires just as much consideration as your itinerary. But when it comes to travel outfits, one can rarely go wrong with a dress, thanks to their versatility and easy-to-style nature. Having difficulty tracking down the perfect travel dress? Well, according to more than 9,000 Amazon shoppers, that title goes to the Elescat T-Shirt Dress, which just went on sale for Prime Day 2022.

Right now, you can get the best-selling dress for as little as $21 (select the black color for the Prime Day lightning deal, which you have exactly 9 hours to shop) during the highly anticipated sale event. But, you'll have to act fast because this deal won't last for long, as Prime Day ends tonight at midnight ET. Thankfully, there are still plenty of colors and sizes left — but don't let this amazing discount pass you by.

Curious to know why the Elescat T-shirt Dress has so many rave reviews? Well, let's start with its construction. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend that's soft, stretchy, and flowy. This fabric combined with a swing hem and relaxed fit also make the t-shirt dress incredibly breathable and lightweight, which will come in handy during the summer months or if you're traveling to a particularly warm climate.

And since it has a classic tank silhouette, the dress is extremely versatile; think: travel days, beach trips, sightseeing tours, dinner, and whatever else is on your trip itinerary. Heck, you can even wear the dress as a nightgown if you're in a pinch. Oh, and we'd be remiss not to mention that it has two pockets, so you can comfortably tow your smartphone, tickets, keys, and other essentials. Shoppers have their choice of 35 colors and prints and sizes range from S to 5XL.

According to shoppers, the Elescat T-shirt Dress is a summer must-have. After noting that it fits "perfectly," an Amazon customer wrote, "The temperature today is in the 90s and it's humid, and this dress is more comfortable and cooler than wearing shorts." Chiming in, another reviewer shared that "the dress is flowy, which allows my body to breathe" in the "scorching hot summer."

Aside from its breezy feel, fans also highlighted how versatile the dress is in their reviews. One buyer said it's "casual enough for weekend errands but cute enough for a night out with friends." Several reviewers were also happy to report that it is ″not sheer and doesn't cling,″ which one Amazon customer said makes it their "new favorite dress" for the office.

In fact, many of the Elescat T-shirt Dress' five-star ratings come from travel enthusiasts. One jetsetter called it "super comfy," while another shopper added that it's "easy to pack." But the common sentiment among customers is that it's ″great dress for travel, as it does not wrinkle.″ One traveler said, "I've packed it for a couple road trips, and no matter how badly I squish it into my suitcase, it comes out ready to wear." Plus, it launders "like a dream."

Tired of feeling like you have no clothes to pack for your trip? Get the shopper-loved Elescat T-shirt Dress on Amazon today while it's as little as $18 for Prime Day.