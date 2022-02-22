This $27 Bag Makes Traveling With a Yoga Mat Way Easier
Whether you're headed to a yoga retreat far from home or you regularly take your own mat with you to classes in your neighborhood, it can be difficult to find a way to transport all your exercise accessories with ease. A solid yoga bag should have room for all your gear for practice, as well as your phone, wallet, and water bottle, while remaining easy to carry. Amazon shoppers have discovered one bag that fits all these criteria and more, and it's just $27.
The Elenture Large Yoga Mat Bag is made from durable canvas with a soft fabric lining, so it'll keep your belongings protected during travel or your commute. It measures 27.5 inches wide by 7.1 inches deep and 12 inches tall, meaning it can easily accommodate most standard yoga mats in the main compartment, including larger mats up to half an inch thick.
There's also a zippered front pocket that can hold other necessities and is even large enough to fit a tablet. For extra storage, a discreet interior zippered pocket will help keep your keys, credit cards, cash, and smartphone secure while you're in class and on the go. Long straps are the final convenient touch on this bag, making it comfortable to sling over your shoulder.
Nearly 1,000 shoppers have given this yoga mat bag a perfect rating, and it's even earned an Amazon's Choice badge. One reviewer called the bag "sturdy and comfortable to carry," adding that "the zipper pocket on the outside is great for keys, wallet, and phone with a little extra room."
Another shopper emphasized how much easier this bag makes traveling with a yoga mat and accessories. "I had a heavy suitcase and this on my shoulder, and I was worried it would weigh me down, but it really distributed the weight well," they wrote. "I thought I would regret traveling with a yoga mat because it would be too heavy and bulky and this [bag] made it really easy."
The bag is available in four patterns, including a simple-yet-stylish black and white stripe and a bold multi-colored paisley print. Each colorway comes with faux-leather accents on both the label and zipper pull, which give the bag a more elevated look compared to others on the market.
If you're looking for a durable and spacious yoga mat bag that's still easy to carry for travel or everyday life, don't miss out on this find from Elenture. Plus, right now you can save an extra five percent when you apply an on-site coupon when shopping the pick from Amazon.
