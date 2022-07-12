These Popular Cleansing Pads Are 30% Off for Prime Day — and Shoppers Say They Brighten Their Skin

The anti-aging Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads will leave your skin glowing, and they're just $42 today.

By Anna Popp
Published on July 12, 2022

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

The first day of Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close, and if you haven't already shopped a variety of major deals, we have one that skincare enthusiasts won't want to miss. If you're looking to give your skincare routine a serious upgrade, the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads will gently exfoliate your skin, leaving it noticeably smoother and softer. In fact, one reviewer even said that the exfoliating pads feel like a "spa-level facial." While skincare products are usually pricey, this Prime Day you can save 30 percent on the product bringing the cost down to just $42 for a tub of 60 pads. And since the product sold out last Prime Day, we recommend shopping soon before they're out of stock again.

Made with lactic acid, probiotic ferment complex, and tri-enzyme technology, the cleansing pads are designed to reduce pore size and dark spots, as well as even out the texture of your skin. The brand recommends washing your face in the morning and evening before using the exfoliating pads in a circular motion using the textured side of the pad to gently scrub off dead skin.

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $60)

Although the price tag is high for the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, customers rave about the incredible results that come from using the product. One shopper emphasized, "It's worth the price I promise you," after using the pads to combat breakouts and bumps. A second shopper wrote that they "noticed an immediate difference after one day" of using the exfoliator that left their skin "glowing" the next morning. Another satisfied customer shared that after trying "hundreds of beauty products," they saw an improvement in their skin in just a few days.

Along with improvements in skin texture, one customer said, "Each time I use this product I feel like my face is brighter and cleaner." The same reviewer added that they like how the pads don't have a scent, which is ideal if you don't like aromatic skincare products. Another customer shared that they are "loving the shine left behind and how clean my skin feels" after using the cleansing pads, leaving them "hooked" on the skincare product.

If you're looking for a "new skincare routine staple," the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads are exactly what you need — and they're 30 percent for a limited time. Make sure you scoop them before they sell out and Prime Day ends.

