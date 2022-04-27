Shoppers Say They Get Compliments Every Time They Wear This Lightweight Maxi Dress
Warmer weather is finally here, and with the change in season comes outdoor picnics, weekend getaways, and, of course, sunny days spent at the beach. Hopefully you've already added a few new flattering bathing suits to your warm-weather wardrobe, but if you're still on the hunt for a cute piece to throw over your swimwear, you're in luck! Nordstrom shoppers are calling the Elan V-Back Cover-Up Maxi Dress the "perfect cover-up."
The airy maxi dress is incredibly lightweight and features a deep v-neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps. Besides being made from a gauzy rayon material that's super soft and comfortable, the stylish dress grazes the floor, giving an elongating effect that makes you look taller.
The throw-on-and-go-dress has a drapey, slightly oversized silhouette and has no zippers or buttons, making it super easy to slip on and off when you're at the beach or pool. Perhaps best of all, the lightweight frock has two side pockets that are spacious enough to hold your phone, credit cards, lip balm, and more. While most customers purchased it as a beach cover-up, many said it was cute enough to be dressed up and worn for a night out on the town.
One shopper who says they've gotten so many compliments on the maxi dress called it their "favorite cover-up" because not only do they wear it over a bathing suit, but they can wear it as a dress to a variety of different places, including concerts and dinners out. Another wrote that "it's very comfortable" and "flattering on any body type." "
A third reviewer who wore the dress on a trip to New Orleans called it "the most perfect maxi dress" and said they would give it six stars if they could, before adding, "You actually float around in this thing like a fairy or something… all I needed was wings pinned to my back." While it's sleek enough to wear while out and about, other people said the dress is so comfortable they love to wear it to lounge around the house too.
The billowy dress ranges in size from small to XL, and while most customers said it was true to size, a few recommended sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. The three solid colors (blue, coral, and black) can be yours for $58 each. No matter which style you choose, you're definitely going to want this cute cover-up for your next trip to the beach or pool.
