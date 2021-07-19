This $17 Sun Hat Is Water-resistant, Lightweight, and Easy to Pack
We may be halfway through summer, but that doesn't mean you should start skimping on sun protection. Even if you are super vigilant about applying sunscreen throughout the day, harmful UV rays can still do some serious damage to your skin. Which is why having a protective sun hat is so important — especially if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors.
Luckily, you don't need to look far to find a high-quality sun hat. More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Einskey Sun Hat their seal of approval. It's lightweight, breathable, comfortable, and provides ample sun protection. The one-size-fits-all hat is made from a water-resistant polyester material, and it features an adjustable chin cord and mesh panels to prevent you from overheating.
The unisex hat even has a built-in sweatband to help absorb moisture and keep you dry on hot and sweaty days. It also folds to lay flat without permanently creasing, making it super easy to pack. Even better, it comes in five versatile colors to match pretty much everything else in your warm-weather wardrobe. With smart, versatile details like that, it makes sense that it's a best-seller on Amazon.
One shopper called it a "must-have for long days in the sun," before adding, "excellent sun shade. Made me feel 10 degrees cooler working in the yard. Always struggled with a ball cap. Wear it frontwards to keep sun off your face, but your neck burns. Wear it backward to keep sun off your neck but then your face burns; and your ears are always exposed. With this sun hat, all problems are solved!"
"This is, without doubt, the best hat I have ever owned that kept the sun and heat off my face and head," wrote another. "My original purchase lasted for three years and it was washed and dried multiple times before retiring. Another GREAT feature, it folds exactly in half and lays flat. When you want to wear it, you open it and it fits perfectly. Last note, the chin string and fastening device keep the hat on my person in the event of a gust of wind."
A lot of shoppers say they wear the wide-brim hat to the beach or pool, but many say they also wear it to protect themselves during other outdoor activities like hiking, camping, or even just doing some yard work. No matter where you plan on wearing it, you're definitely going to want one in your rotation this summer. Shop one for yourself for only $17 below before your next outdoor excursion.
