14 Items You Should Bring on Every Road Trip, According to T+L Editors 

"I'm not a roller suitcase person and will avoid checking a bag at all costs. After trying many duffels over the years, I'm convinced this is the perfect travel bag. It does it all: I've packed it for a 10-day California road trip, a five day jaunt to Greece, and long weekends to the North Fork and Upstate. What makes it great? A classic look and smart features you actually want: a bottom shoe compartment that can fit two (maybe three) pairs; several interior zippered and open pockets for storing toiletries, electronics, and a passport; an outer pocket to stash a magazine or book; and a shoulder strap and handles so you can carry it multiple ways. Even when it's stuffed, it never feels bulky, and I can comfortably carry it throughout the journey —plus, the canvas really holds up to the wear and tear of the road. Buy it and never look back," — Liz Cantrell, Associate Editor