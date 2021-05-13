21 Products T+L Editors Bought During Quarantine, but Will Use Forever
Over the past year, many items, from protective face masks to hand sanitizer, have become part of our daily routines. We asked Travel + Leisure editors what unexpected products and life hacks they've discovered since the pandemic began that have made life a little easier, spending time at home more enjoyable, and traveling again feel safer. From an over-the-sink dish rack that makes after-dinner clean up a breeze to an alarm clock that helped one editor fix her sleep schedule, these are the items our editors have found helpful this past year, and don't have any plans to stop using.
Keep reading for our favorite quarantine hacks and products we've incorporated into our routines.
S&T Inc. Over the Sink Silicone Coated Roll Up Dish Drying Rack
"To be perfectly honest, this was a late-night, Amazon rabbit-hole purchase, but it has been one of my favorite quarantine buys. Not only can you use this for an over-the-sink dish drying rack, but it can be used to wash fruits and veggies, and you can avoid putting your colander in the sink to drain pasta since the silicone covering is heat resistant. I am obsessed with it and my only gripe is that I didn't buy the bigger version," — Deanne Kaczerski, Digital Content Director
To buy: amazon.com, $20
Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Comforter
"If you're anything like me, you've probably spent a lot of the pandemic...in your bed. I work from my bed, watch TV in my bed, and have embraced the freedom to take a little afternoon nap in my bed every once in a while between Zoom meetings. (Shhh, don't tell!) This bedding from Woolroom was a great find: it's filled with British wool, making it washable, warm yet breathable, biodegradable, and naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites. You can even trace the wool to the very farm it came from! The brand also makes mattresses and pillows (nice and firm, which I love) and accessories like throws," — Hannah Walhout, Associate Editor
To buy: thewoolroom.com, $214 (originally $305)
Body Oil
"Body oil fanatics may be mourning the dearly departed Rodin Olio Lusso, a cult beauty favorite — but I'm happy to report that, in my extensive pandemic-induced free time, I have found some excellent alternatives! (Body oil became a standby in my rotation when I started taking more baths during quarantine. Just a few drops in the tub will make the whole thing so much more luxurious, and will moisturize super effectively, too.) Pink Moon's Midnight Melody smells so much better than some higher-end products I've tried, at a third of the price, and does double duty as a hair oil; for an ultra-cheap option, I was pleasantly surprised by the oil from Love Beauty and Planet, which has a less delicate scent but is impressively non-gloopy," — Hannah Walhout, Associate Editor
To buy: (left) pinkmoon.co, $38; (right) target.com, $9
Skincare
"Since working from home, I've swapped my daily makeup routine for more skincare, and my skin is happier than ever. Throughout the pandemic, I've dealt with dry skin, acne, and basically any other skin concern you can think of, so I've built up an arsenal of products to deal with every problem. When my skin is feeling tight and dry, I reach for the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream or the Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask. When I feel like my skin is looking a little dull or my pores are clogged, I wash my face with Tatcha's Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder or use Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum," — Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: (from left to right) sephora.com, $52; sephora.com, $65; sephora.com, $100; sephora.com, $90
Skincare
"A basic moisturizer has always been part of my life, but until this past year I'd never built a real skincare 'routine.' Who had time for that? In a year with no daily commute or weekend plans, it turned out that I did. I've added a toner (Pixie Glow Serum), serum (The Ordinary Buffet) and weekly peel (Susanne Kaufmann Enzympeeling Enzyme Peel) to my life and my skin has never looked better. The routine is here to stay," — Skye Senterfeit, Photo Editor
To buy: (from left to right) sephora.com, $15; dermstore.com, $68; ulta.com, $18
Altra Lone Peak Hikers
"Nothing has saved my sanity this past year quite like getting outside. That's taken a lot of forms, but on most weekends, it's meant exploring our local parks. The majority of paths are fairly gentle, so I always felt a little silly busting out my heavy-duty hiking boots — that is, until one of my favorite running shoe companies launched a new lightweight option perfect for easy and medium trails. The Altra Lone Peak hikers are extremely well-cushioned and have great traction, but also give me the same walking-on-clouds feeling I've always loved about the brand's other styles," — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor
To buy: zappos.com, $140
ADAY Separates
"As I've slowly transitioned back into wearing more 'real' clothes, I've gravitated toward relaxed, minimalist pieces that I can mix and match. ADAY's staples are perfect for that because they look polished but are just as comfortable. My go-tos are the Easy Days pants and Dream Harder tank, but they just came out with their first pair of bike shorts as part of a cool new collaboration with tokyobike. I think they'll be great for summer activities — or even under my favorite maxi dresses," — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor
To buy: (left) thisisaday.com, $88; (right) thisisaday.com, $155
Hatch Restore
"When we first began working from home, my schedule was completely out of whack. I was sleeping through my usual morning workouts and staying up late into the night, doom-scrolling headlines on my phone. Enter the Hatch Restore: The 'personal sleep assistant' allowed me to personalize my nighttime routine (30 minutes of reading, followed by 30 minutes of pink noise) and customize alarms for each day of the week, accompanied by a gradual 'sunrise.' And with a dedicated alarm clock, I could finally start charging my phone in another room. It's been a total game-changer," — Erin Agostinelli, Editorial Operations Manager
To buy: hatch.co, amazon.com, $130
Teva Hurricane Sandals
"Packing shoes is always one of my biggest travel headaches. If it's spring or fall, I never know if I'll need sneakers or sandals. But on top of that, I need a pair for hiking and being active, a pair to look decent at dinner, maybe a pair to wear to the beach, and the list goes on. I thought it was impossible to find a shoe that does it all, but when I tried Teva's new Hurricane Verge sandals, I was happily proven wrong. They're supportive enough for hiking, stylish enough to dress up, and, the best part, they even look cute with socks! I recently took them on a trip out west, and they became my go-to shoe for day hikes, meals in town, and everything in between," — Samantha Lauriello, Social Media Editor
To buy: zappos.com, $80
Mr. Steak
"Over the past few months, our favorite way to ease back into social gatherings was by hosting small groups of friends for barbecues outdoors. Mr. Steak is an online butcher that sends locally sourced meat directly to you, from top-of-the-line steaks to brisket-blend burgers, and it was a hit with all of our guests (while saving us a trip to the grocery store every weekend). Plus, the site is filled with delicious recipes and useful grilling tips and tricks. Add a local winery membership (we joined Folded Hills in Santa Ynez), and you're all set without leaving home. Just add sides and a few hungry friends," — Nina Ruggiero, Deputy Digital Editor
To buy: mrsteak.com
Nordic Ware Baking Sheet
"I have begun baking this past year (just like the rest of the world). For far too long, I was using a flimsy quarter sheet to bake chocolate chip cookies and galettes — it would pop and warp in the heat of the oven. Then, Nordic Ware's Prism Half Sheet came into my life and has changed my sugary escapism for the better. Its embossed natural aluminum provides durability and even heating, and the sheet has a handsome look too," — Scott Bay, Assistant Editor
To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $23)
Our Place Always Pan
"I've always enjoyed cooking, although I've certainly been making quite a few more meals at home since the pandemic began. The Always Pan from Our Place has been a game changer, based on how versatile it is (it does the job of eight kitchen tools in one). And my favorite part? It's wildly easy to clean, cutting down on the least appealing part of cooking at home: doing dishes. Even after I start dining out more again, I'll still rely on the Always Pan for easy meals with minimal clean up time at home," — Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: fromourplace.com, $145
WTHN Acupressure Mat Set
"For many people, working from home has taken a toll on our bodies. As for me, I often have a tense neck and shoulders, and I'm always looking for new ways to relieve that pain and tension. I had the opportunity to try the acupressure mat from WTHN and it has quickly become a part of my daily routine. The mat and pillow come with a guide to different ways to use them based on what areas you want to target, which I've found helpful. Plus, just the act of lying on the mat helps to put me in a more relaxed state of mind," — Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: wthn.com, $65
Artwork
"Art — admiring, shopping, buying, and creating — has become an essential part of my daily life over the past year. All of my clothes have some sort of paint stain on them by now, and I couldn't be happier about it. We all need some sort of outlet, and the inspiration Andy Blank's limited edition pieces gave me at the start of my painting frenzy in 2020 was invaluable. Each piece is unique, handmade, and one of only 100 made of its design. It's the perfect brand for anyone looking to affordably start collecting art since every piece is under $200." — Kendall Cornish, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: andyblank.com, $180
