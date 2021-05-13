21 Products T+L Editors Bought During Quarantine, but Will Use Forever

"Packing shoes is always one of my biggest travel headaches. If it's spring or fall, I never know if I'll need sneakers or sandals. But on top of that, I need a pair for hiking and being active, a pair to look decent at dinner, maybe a pair to wear to the beach, and the list goes on. I thought it was impossible to find a shoe that does it all, but when I tried Teva's new Hurricane Verge sandals, I was happily proven wrong. They're supportive enough for hiking, stylish enough to dress up, and, the best part, they even look cute with socks! I recently took them on a trip out west, and they became my go-to shoe for day hikes, meals in town, and everything in between," — Samantha Lauriello, Social Media Editor