11 Must-haves for Spring Travel, According to T+L Editors
Whether you're headed out on a tropical vacation or preparing to return to the office, there's a good chance you're looking to refresh your wardrobe this season. Seeing as spring is upon us, it's the perfect time to try out new rain gear for an upcoming trip, invest in a sleek swimsuit for beach days ahead, or even treat yourself to some new activewear that you can enjoy on the road and at home. And who better to ask about the best travel-ready gear and apparel than Travel + Leisure editors?
This month, T+L staffers have been loving a variety of products, including durable, waterproof sneakers, stylish yet functional bags for commuting, ocean-inspired nail polishes, and more. Even if you don't have a spring trip planned (yet), you'll want to check out these editor-recommended picks for inspiration. Keep reading for more on what Travel + Leisure editors are loving and buying this month.
Columbia Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket
"Warm rain — like a Florida summer shower — demands gear that will keep you dry without making you overheat. I've had this lightweight Columbia rain jacket for more than 10 years, and it's still going strong. The brand makes such great, durable gear! It also rolls up super small into one of its own zippered hand pockets; I pack it into the pocket of my backpack on every trip so I can easily grab it for protection in unexpected rainfall. It's one of my travel staples and has kept me dry in situations ranging from downtown deluges to rainforest hikes." — Skye Sherman, Assistant Editor at Large
To buy: columbia.com and amazon.com, from $60
Outdoor Voices Rib Flare Pant
"I, for one, am thrilled that flared leggings and yoga pants are back in style. I've been hanging onto one pair from years ago, so it's time to give my wardrobe an update. I love the look of these Outdoor Voices pants, which have a high-waisted fit and subtle lettuce hem. Plus, they have pockets, which are perfect for storing my keys and a mask when I'm headed out of the house. And since they're made from soft, stretchy ribbed fabric with UPF 50+ protection, they'll be perfect for spring and summer walks and hikes." — Madeline Diamond, Associate Ecommerce Editor
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $98
Vessi Everyday Move Sneakers
"The Vessi Everyday Move Sneakers were originally on my radar because of their sleek, slip-on design, since I really wanted something stylish to replace my everyday walking shoes. On top of being incredibly cute, the sneakers are 100 percent waterproof, which has come in handy in many unexpected ways. They're supportive and snug in all the right places, plus super breathable and lightweight." — Emily Belfiore, Ecommerce Writer
To buy: vessi.com, $140
The Malibu Swimsuit
"It's finally warming up, and that means it's time to plan (and pack!) for trips to the beach. Last year, I waited way too long to buy swimwear, and when I shopped for summer trips, all the swimsuits I wanted were sold out. I'm not making that mistake again this year — it's time to get my summer wardrobe started, and that includes this adorable one piece from Andie Swim. I love that the brand offers more inclusive sizing than many others — this suit fits sizes 0 to 22." — Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: andieswim.com, $110
Aviator Nation 5 Stripe Hoodie
"It seems like just about everyone in the airport is sporting something from Aviator Nation these days, and with their colorful and bold prints, they're hard to miss. In fact, on my last flight, I was seated next to someone wearing the same sweatshirt in a different color, and needless to say, we got along! As someone who often gets cold on flights but warm in the terminal, I love the versatility of the zip-up hoodie, and best of all, it's super soft! The zip-up has matching sweatpants for those who prefer a coordinated fit, but it also pairs well with jeans or leggings. The sweatshirts run a bit oversized and are unisex, so if you don't want a baggy fit I suggest sizing down." — Jamie Aranoff, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: shopbop.com, nordstrom.com, and bloomingdales.com, $189
Brooklinen Artist Series Beach Towel
"Brooklinen has collaborated with New York City artists Kath Nash, Josh Cochran, and Cheryl Thuesday to create some very fun beach towels that have successfully cured my seasonal depression. I couldn't help but snag one in anticipation of the sunshine just around the corner. The material quality is top-notch, — and I can't wait to stand out with the neon-green towel touting NYC icons." — Scott Bay, Assistant Editor
To buy: brooklinen.com, $75
Dansko Berry Mule
"Danskos have been a staple in my wardrobe for decades. The brand's clogs might have started out as practical barn footwear I wore as a child, but they later developed into a fashion statement in my 30s living in New York. While you might associate clogs with 'mom fashion,' I'm telling you right now that Dansko is seeing a revival, and everyone will be wearing the iconic Dutch style this summer. I have the black Dankso Berry mules in my year-round rotation, pairing them with everything from dresses and jumpsuits in spring to sweaters, flared denim, and thick, wool socks for cooler weather. I love their arch support, cushy memory foam footbed, odor-fighting lining, stain-resistant leather upper, and the adjustable swivel strap that offers me additional support and security when I'm commuting or maneuvering quickly through an airport." — Susan Brickell, Associate Editorial Director, Commerce Travel
To buy: dansko.com, zappos.com, and amazon.com, $135
Sea-inspired Nail Polish
"I've had major wanderlust ever since working on T+L's water-focused February issue. While the gorgeous blue-green waters of French Polynesia (our cover star!) are out of range for me right now, I'm making a splash on my nails by painting them in hues that evoke the oceans and seas. Current favorites: Cirque Colors Morningtide (a sheer French blue jelly), Holo Taco Cyantific (a bright aqua cream), KBShimmer Water Relief (a mint crelly with gold flakes), and Zoya Summer (a mermaid-y shimmer)." — Skye Senterfeit, Deputy Photo Editor
To buy: from right to left, amazon.com, $13, holotaco.com, $11, amazon.com, $11, and zoya.com, $12
White and Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap
"I've been traveling quite a bit this season (Tulum, Bermuda, and Charleston!) and never leave home without my White + Warren cashmere travel wrap, a classic that never goes out of style. I uUse the cozy wrap as a blanket on a planes, as a scarf to ward off the evening chill, andor even as a throw to jazz up myyour blah hotel room sofa. It's the ultimate multitasker." — Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief
To buy: whiteandwarren.com, $335
Stio Women's Second Light Pullover
"Jackon-based brand Stio makes some of my favorite outdoor apparel items and gear (this Stio duffel has seen me through countless road trips and international jaunts and still looks as good as it did when I first got it five years ago). The fleeces, jackets, beanies, and bags I have from Stio are durable, well-made, functional, and stylish, so it's no wonder I've now ordered this pullover just in time for spring. The lightweight layer is made of a breathable, stretchy rip-stop fabric, has a weather-resistant coating, and can pack down into its chest pocket so that I can easily toss it in my hiking backpack or suitcase without the fear of it taking up precious real estate." — Susan Brickell, Associate Editorial Director, Commerce Travel
To buy: stio.com, $109
Senreve Maestra Bag
"I've been looking for a new do-it-all bag since we're heading back to the office soon, and I'm gearing up for a couple summer trips. As a new mom, I'm juggling and schlepping more stuff, but I still want my hands free, so I'm splurging on a super stylish leather backpack. The Senreve Maestra will fit my work laptop and daily essentials, but I can also carry it as a shoulder bag if I need a slightly more dressed-up look." — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor
To buy: senreve.com, $895
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.