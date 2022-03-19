11 Must-haves for Spring Travel, According to T+L Editors

"It seems like just about everyone in the airport is sporting something from Aviator Nation these days, and with their colorful and bold prints, they're hard to miss. In fact, on my last flight, I was seated next to someone wearing the same sweatshirt in a different color, and needless to say, we got along! As someone who often gets cold on flights but warm in the terminal, I love the versatility of the zip-up hoodie, and best of all, it's super soft! The zip-up has matching sweatpants for those who prefer a coordinated fit, but it also pairs well with jeans or leggings. The sweatshirts run a bit oversized and are unisex, so if you don't want a baggy fit I suggest sizing down." — Jamie Aranoff, Associate Digital Editor