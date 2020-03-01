These Are the Travel Products Our Editors Loved This Month
Here at Travel + Leisure, our editors are frequently — you guessed it — traveling. And we'd like to think we know a thing or two about the best luggage, travel accessories, clothing, and products that make travel a little easier. Each month, we'll be sharing our favorite travel products we've been using recently, from suitcases to skincare.
This month, our editors have been loving moisturizing skincare products to combat winter weather and dry airplane cabins, as well as packable, wrinkle-resistant clothing that's easy to wear during travel or store in your luggage.
Keep reading for our latest travel must-haves, all hand-picked and tested by Travel + Leisure editors.
Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella
"I never thought I’d be the type of person to get excited about an umbrella, but here we are. I have always just bought cheap drugstore umbrellas and used them until they inevitably fall apart. That is, until I tried the Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella. Nearly $60 may seem pretty steep for rain gear, but I’m so impressed with this umbrella that I’d buy it again in a heartbeat. It opens and closes so easily, and the soft, curved edges make navigating busy city streets way easier. My favorite part is how quickly it dries — within just a few minutes of walking indoors, it’s dry enough for me to put it right back in my bag, which is something I’ve never been able to do with other umbrellas," – Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: amazon.com, $59
Drunk Elephant Skincare
"This combination of products from Drunk Elephant seriously saves my skin after long flights. The mask exfoliates and resurfaces your skin so you look revived (which is exactly what I need after sitting in an airplane full of dehydrating, dry air for 7 hours). I like to follow the mask with the Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer to really nourish my skin. If I use this combination at night, I wake up with a beautiful, refreshed complexion," – Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial™ 25% AHA + 2% BHA Mask, sephora.com, $80; Lala Retro™ Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides, sephora.com, $60
Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Performance Pant
"These high-rise pants were made to travel. They look super polished, with their tie waist and silky fabric, but they're packable, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant (which means they'll be perfect for long-haul flights or road trips). You can dress them up with a nice blouse or just pair them with a t-shirt —both styles look effortlessly cool," – Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: bananarepublic.com, from $68 (originally $99)
Frank & Eileen Featherweight Cotton Shirt
"Royalty or not, if it’s good enough for Meghan Markle (and Oprah and Reese and Angelina for that matter), it’s good enough for me. The former Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a white button-down from California-based brand Frank & Eileen while boarding a flight from Australia to Fiji — and it’s easy to understand why. Made from high-quality Italian cotton, the perfectly tailored shirts check all the boxes when it comes to a travel staple: comfortable, flattering, and lightweight. I particularly like this laid-back featherweight style with a chest pocket. A true wardrobe workhorse, it can be tucked into a pencil skirt at the office, thrown over leather pants for a night out, paired with jeans for weekend errands, and of course, taken on the road. In fact, I’m heading to Thailand and Vietnam for two weeks, and plan on relying on this breezy top to keep me looking and feeling effortlessly cool in the 90-plus-degree climate, whether I'm whizzing by on a tuk-tuk, meandering through a labyrinth of street markets, or exploring the many temples, which call for a modest dress code," – Alisha Prakash, Senior Editor
To buy: nordstrom.com, $208
The Original High Fiver Palette by pak
"This travel palette is a lightweight lifesaver, and I find myself wondering how I've lived for so long without it. The Original High Fiver is designed to fit about a week's worth of your five favorite liquid or powder products — whether that's facewash, moisturizer, serum, or makeup — into one convenient palette. You just pour a little bit of your essentials into each of the palette's five silicone wells, screw on the caps, and toss it in your carry-on! You can leave your full-size products at home, which saves you a ton of space and makes your luggage considerably lighter. Not to mention, it's spill-proof. Basically, this thing is my new holy grail," – Hillary Maglin, Assistant Digital Editor
To buy: amazon.com, $39
Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Hand Cream
"I have tubes of this anti-aging hand cream stashed everywhere: my purse, my gym bag, my carry-on, my desk drawer, and all over my apartment. It absorbs super quickly so you get moisture but no greasiness, and the scent is light enough that it won't overwhelm your seat neighbor's senses when you break it out on a flight. The full-size tube is 2 ounces, so it's also the perfect size for throwing in your TSA-approved toiletry bag," – Skye Senterfeit, Photo Editor
To buy: dermstore.com, $12
Caolion Pore Triple Action Cleansing Stick
"Now that I try to only travel with a carry-on, the fewer liquids that I have to pack the better. This solid cleanser stick becomes an oil when applied to your skin, and then foams once you add water. It's genius! It also leaves my skin feeling soft, smooth, and super clean — never with an oily or filmy residue, and never drying. It also goes a long way, as you don't end up using much product when applying. Plus, it's truly the perfect compact size to throw in your toiletry bag." – Karen Chen, Editorial Producer
To buy: amazon.com, $15
Alo Yoga District Cover Up
"When I travel, comfort is my number one priority, but I also like to look at least slightly put together. This long sleeve effortlessly accomplishes both. Paired with leggings and sneakers, it’s the perfect airport outfit. I wish it came in more colors because I would buy them all!" – Samantha Lauriello, Associate Social Editor
To buy: aloyoga.com, $98
The Arrivals Moya IV Leather Jacket
"Since I moved to New York from California more than a decade ago, my go-to winter coat has been an ankle-length down parka, which (let's face it) is essentially a sleeping bag. So every time I've gone to pack for a winter trip abroad, I've defaulted to a peacoat — more socially acceptable in, say, Paris, but decidedly less warm. This year, I finally upgraded to an option that's both insulating and stylish: the Moya IV leather jacket from The Arrivals. It keeps me nice and toasty, and it looks super chic no matter what else I'm wearing," – Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor
To buy: thearrivals.com, $1,195
Taos AER Next-Level Deodorant
"Now, there's no ideology behind why I use natural deodorants — the jury is out on the science of it all — but I have made it a fun little personal quest to find one that is as effective as the drugstore stuff. Launched this past November, Taos AER offers all the usual natural deodorant perks (plant-based ingredients, no sulfates or parabens) but on top of that, it works, it feels nice, and smells amazing, with savory scents like lavender-myrrh and palo santo with blood orange. Their gel-to-powder formula goes on smooth and feels hydrating, entirely avoiding the chronic clumpiness of other natural deodorants. Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable — and yes, I'm talking curbside recycling, not some sort of specialized recycling that my New York apartment building definitely does not offer. They recently added a 20-gram size that's perfect for travel, and it's already a go-to in my toiletry kit,"– Hannah Walhout, Associate Editor
To buy: taosaer.com, $12
Paula's Choice 10% Niacinamide Booster
"Everyone knows that long-haul flights can have the unintended consequence of wrecking your skin. Here's what happens to mine: the dry plane air is dehydrating, causing my face to become at once dull and dry and annoyingly oily. While nothing beats drinking a gallon of water, I also love niacinamide — widely touted as a sort of skincare cure-all — as a line of defense against "plane-face." This ingredient, a form of vitamin B3, is a real workhorse, great for all types of skin concerns — but I've found it's especially effective for keeping my skin hydrated and curbing sebum production, the two things that get very out of whack when I've been on an airplane for 10 hours. Paula's Choice is the best in the biz; their 10% Niacinamide Booster is a huge part of my routine, and I'm excited to try out the clinical-strength formulation they just released," – Hannah Walhout, Associate Editor
To buy: Boost 10% Niacinamide Booster Concentrated Serum, nordstrom.com, $44; Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Serum, nordstrom.com, $48
L:A Bruket Hand Cream No. 102
"I can't so much as twist off the lid to this hand cream in the office without my colleagues losing it over its gorgeous scent. The patchouli and citrus notes are transportive and are especially reviving during or after a long-haul flight. The formula immediately softens my hands — an obvious necessity during February and March — without any stickiness or excess residue. I can go right back to typing or reading on the plane. I also adore the No. 221 scent (Spruce) which is woody and has so much character," – Kendall Cornish, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: amazon.com, $24
Firestone Sisters The First Fragrance
"Every time I wear this fragrance, which is made by my dear friends Mary and Lucy Firestone, someone stops me. Friends, strangers, my husband: what are you wearing? Well, it's the First, a light, earthy scent with notes of lavender, geranium, linden blossom, and honeysuckle, among other flowers and plants. Wearing it makes me feel like I'm standing in the middle of a gorgeous garden, on a bright spring day— and it instantly cheers me up, no matter where I am in the world," – Jacqueline Gifford, Editor in Chief
To buy: firestonesisters.com, $165
Marion Parke Bella Block-heel Sandals
"Marion Parke's shoes are an investment, but I've found they're the best kind of shoe to invest in, especially for the frequent traveler: timeless, versatile, and above all, comfortable. Marion is both a footwear designer and a podiatric surgeon, and her shoes are crafted to follow the natural curve of the foot and increase stability while offering arch support and cushioning with medical grade material. Her block heels, designed to accommodate the anatomy of the foot and ankle, also happen to be quite cute. They've quickly become my go-to pair of dressy shoes to pack for any trip," – Nina Ruggiero, Deputy Digital Editor
To buy: bloomingdales.com, $595
Kiehl's Cactus Flower & "Tibetan Ginseng" Hydrating Mist
"Even though I've gotten in the habit of using this face spray almost everyday, it's especially a lifesaver while flying aka when your skin can use an extra (read: major) dose of hydration. It's perfect to use fresh-faced without any makeup before flying and also great as a setting spray if you're in need of an in-flight makeover before landing," – Christine Burroni, Digital News Editor
To buy: sephora.com, $27