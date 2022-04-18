20 Under-$100 Travel Must-haves, According to T+L Editors

"Just like its name says, Hero Cosmetics has been a literal lifesaver for my skin. I've quickly become obsessed with the brand after trying the life-changing Mighty Patch. Who would've thought that my life would have come full circle being an adult talking about collecting stickers? But, here I am confessing that I hoard boxes of these just to make sure I'm ready for the next sequel of the attack of the zits to pop off. As soon as I feel one of those horrid inward pimples forming, I stick one of these bad boys on. Not only does it prevent me from trying to touch it, but it does all of the dirty work for me. I use the stickers sparingly, but the post-blemish cream I rub all over my face every night! I saw the difference instantly. It minimizes my pores to make them almost invisible while also knocking out any discoloration from past breakouts. I've looked the best I ever did without robbing the bank." — Jaclyn Mastropasqua, Production Manager