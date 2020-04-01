T+L Editors Share Their Favorite Work-from-home Essentials
There's no arguing that staying home to "flatten the curve" and curb the spread of coronavirus is beyond recommended at this time. But what do you do when you're so used to an office, live in a small apartment, have children, or even a full house?
Our editors weigh in on how they make the best of their individual work-from-home situations and the products they love doing it with. So, whether you find yourself on an indefinite staycation or simply trying to stay comfortable and sane during this uncertain time, these are some things we recommend to ease your mind as they've done wonders for us.
TechSweat 7/8 Flex Leggings
Since I’ve been working from home and spending more time indoors than I’m used to, I’ve been wearing almost exclusively activewear. And while I love being comfortable when I’m lounging around at home, I also like to feel at least a little put together. These leggings from Outdoor Voices are my favorite because they’re comfortable to wear all day long and they feel like just enough of a step up from sweatpants. — Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
Homesick Candle
I'm a big believer in the power of candlelight. My apartment feels instantly cozier whenever I light a few tea lights, as well as the occasional scented candle. I love how personal Homesick candles feel. Am I physically in my small New York City apartment? Sure. But do I feel like I'm on a beach in southern California? Almost, thanks to this candle. — Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
Le Labo Rose 31
During my first Fairmont Hotels & Resorts stay I fell head-over-heels for their Le Labo toiletry products, in the Fairmont-signature Rose 31 scent. A bottle of that Le Labo shampoo, shower gel, or lotion instantly transports me from my tiny apartment bathroom to a hotel suite — exactly what I need to make any staycation feel a little extra special. — Skye Senterfeit, Photo Editor
Drunk Elephant F-Balm
I've been experimenting with products to add another level of TLC to my usual skincare routine, and this new overnight mask from Drunk Elephant has felt especially nice. It's packed wtih super-hydrating ingredients like niacinamide, plant squalane, and five different types of ceramides. With all the extra Purell-ing and washing, my hands have been looking particularly parched, so I've been slathering it on them before bedtime and it's helped a lot. — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor
Kerastase Nutritive 8HR Magic Night Serum
Since I'm basically a floating head during video calls, I've also stepped up my haircare game so that I don't look like a total frizzball. Blowdrying and flatironing wreak havoc on my fine, color-treated hair. So, every couple days I run a few pumps of this overnight (do you sense a theme yet?) serum through my strands before hitting the hay. I'm always skeptical of anything with "magic" in the title, but this product lives up to its moniker. You know the scene in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie where Hermione finally learns how to tame her unruly curls? It's like that. Expecto Good Hair Day! — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor
Wobble Chair
Borrowed from my son, this makes sitting at my table almost as good as using my standing desk at work. Plus, I feel like I'm doing my body some good using it. — Deanne Kaczerski, Digital Executive Editor
Gray Malin Two-Sided Puzzle
In an effort to stop working myself into a panic scrolling through Twitter or the news, I'm turning back to analog entertainment. Puzzles are absorbing and somehow soothing, and these days there are plenty of beautiful options out there, so you aren't just stuck with 90s-style baskets of kittens and coral reef scenes. These Gray Malin travel photos feel transportive, and they're double-sided so you get twice as much puzzling for the price. — Lila Harron Battis, Senior Editor
Soul Bloom Coconut Rose Milk Body Buff
To me, working from home means one thing: bringing the spa to my bathroom. Soul Bloom's Himalayan sea salt and rose petal scrub has been essential in not only making me feel pampered and relaxed but also exfoliating my dry skin and replenishing it with (much-needed) moisture. — Erin Agostinelli, Editorial Operations Manager
Rålis Portable Speaker
I’ve tested a ton of Bluetooth speakers over the years, and the best I’ve found are the ones from Urbanears, like the Rålis. It’s got great sound, incredible battery life, and it’s water resistant. That means it’s the perfect thing if your temporary office happens to be poolside, which of course it should be. — Paul Brady, Articles Editor
Brooks Brothers Heart Print Supima Cotton Pajamas
Let's be clear: I'm not LIVING in these pajamas at home. I'm just spending one or two hours extra per day in them. They're comfortable, stylish, well-priced — and let's be honest, the top could be worn, in a pinch, on a last-minute run to the grocery store. — Jacqui Gifford, Editor-in-chief
Patagonia Women's Los Gatos Fleece Jacket
Right now, I'm throwing this jacket on from Patagonia — a Travel + Leisure 2020 Global Vision Award winning company, thanks to its environmental and social policies — like a sweater. Cozy, functional, beige — its goes with everything from jeans to leggings and, ultimately, will travel well when I do head out on the road again. — Jacqui Gifford, Editor-in-chief
Nespresso Original Espresso Machine
Without the stimuli of an office to keep me alert, I find I need an extra caffeine boost when working from home. My trusty Nespresso machine is coming in clutch more than ever — it's so fast and easy to stock up on espresso pods so I don't need to go out. I love to order pods inspired by different parts of the world, especially now, so I can imagine I'm traveling somewhere new with every cup. My current favorite is inspired by Naples, Italy. — Nina Ruggiero, Deputy Digital Editor
Matcha & Whisk
You've heard it before, and I'll say it again. When working from home, it's important to take breaks and step away from your computer. I've really leaned into my love of matcha and have started a daily ritual of preparing a cup of this earthy green tea for my morning break. Just the small act of whisking the matcha and mixing with milk (my preferred is oat) is a calming moment in my day and gives me a much-needed caffeine boost when my range of movement is currently from my bedroom to living room and back! — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer
Lululemon Align Joggers
Joggers are my go-to work from home uniform, and these Align Joggers from Lululemon are perfect for transitioning from conference calls to a brisk walk or at-home work out. They're also buttery-soft and breathable, making them even more comfortable than 90% of my pajamas. Oh, and they have pockets. — Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor
Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist
I love a good face mist. When I travel, they're perfect for revitalizing my tired skin on a long flight. Now that I'm working from home, I love using face mists to give my skin a hydrating boost throughout the day. This one has a lovely citrus scent, so it's really refreshing to use. — Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor
Manduka Prolite Yoga Mat
Working from home certainly has its perks: no crowded commute, a cozy all-day uniform, and more hours in the day to prepare nutritious meals. But with my apartment (er, couch) doubling as my office, it’s important for me to set boundaries and create a healthy separation between my work and personal life. That's where this yoga mat from Manduka comes in. After I sign off for the day (or if I’m feeling ambitious, before I sign on), I’ll sneak in a 45-minute at-home yoga session. It helps my mind reset and gets my muscles moving — particularly beneficial since I’m spending so much time indoors these days. The mat offers plenty of grip for holding any pose, plus it folds up easily for storing in my compact New York City apartment. Even better, it’s lightweight enough to take to the park or on trips when we’re all hitting the road again. — Alisha Prakash, Senior Digital Editor
Vera Bradley Plush Throw Blanket
Being at home is all about being as cozy as possible, if you ask me, which is why I'm really putting this soft, fluffy blanket to use currently. And as someone who has an overabundance of blankets spilling out of their closets and drawers, trust me when I say this one is the best — the blanket to end all blankets, if you will. The microfleece material has a way of keeping me warm without overheating, no matter the temperature outside. — Hillary Maglin, Assistant Digital Editor
Onzie Loungewear Set
Onzie's soft and lightweight knits come in fun patterns like anaconda, safari, zebra, and camo, so you can feel comfortable but never boring. (After losing count of the days spent in your living room, it feels good to switch up the same old black sweatpant routine — but I'm just not one of those "quarantine in jeans" people.) The brand says their cozy fabric "feels like cashmere and washes like cotton," and I can't disagree. Plus, they're designed in Venice, CA, so it feels good to support my neighbors from the comfort of my couch. — Nina Ruggiero, Deputy Digital Editor
