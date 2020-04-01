T+L Editors Share Their Favorite Work-from-home Essentials

There's no arguing that staying home to "flatten the curve" and curb the spread of coronavirus is beyond recommended at this time. But what do you do when you're so used to an office, live in a small apartment, have children, or even a full house?

Our editors weigh in on how they make the best of their individual work-from-home situations and the products they love doing it with. So, whether you find yourself on an indefinite staycation or simply trying to stay comfortable and sane during this uncertain time, these are some things we recommend to ease your mind as they've done wonders for us.