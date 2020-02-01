These Are the Travel Products Our Editors Loved This Month

Here at Travel + Leisure, our editors are frequently, you guessed it, traveling. And we'd like to think we know a thing or two about the best luggage, travel accessories, and clothing (or at least products that make travel a little easier). Each month, we'll be sharing our favorite travel products we've been using recently, from suitcases to skincare.

This month, whether you're in dire need of a new weekender bag or on a casual search for jeans that are comfortable enough to wear on an airplane (one of our editors insists her favorite pair is), we have you covered.

Keep reading for our latest travel must-haves, all hand-picked and tested by Travel + Leisure editors.

