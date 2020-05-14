10 Self-care Essentials Our Editors Love for Both Traveling and at Home
Since we're all, in a sense, staycationing, many of us are looking to upgrade the way we spend our “me time.” Regardless of how you choose to spend it, self-care is an essential ingredient. Because, let’s face it: Times are hard, but you can’t expect them to get easier if you’re neglecting your own needs. It’s like that one line from flight safety demonstrations: You have to put on your own oxygen mask before you can help someone else with theirs.
And because self care is different for everyone, we went around the office (virtually) here at Travel + Leisure to ask editors how they practice self-care and what items help with that, whether they’re traveling or at home.
Scroll through below to see how T+L editors practice self-care. From kicking back with their favorite face mask on to writing in a journal designed to spark feelings of gratitude, find it all, below.
Mer-Sea Sleeved Cashmere Wrap
"This cashmere wrap has sleeves, so it's essentially the Snuggie of my chicest grown-up dreams. For me, self-care is total comfort without the expense of style, and this wrap hits every mark. And as soft as it is, it feels like it should be three times its price tag. I love a pair of comfortable wedges while I bake or, in this case, a bit of cashmere while I work (from home). I'm on the hunt for a silk kitchen apron, so if anyone else is as impractical as me, let me know where you found yours." — Kendall Cornish, Associate Digital Editor
Gua Sha and Facial Oil
"Giving myself a facial massage using my gua sha is my favorite part of my daily skincare routine. To use my gua sha, I apply an oil or sereum to my face (I love Drunk Elephant's Marula Oil), and I gently scrape my skin, starting at the neck and working up my face to my forehead. Using a gua sha not only helps with the absorption of whatever product you're using, but it's also great for lymphatic drainage and releasing facial tension." — Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor
Bodum 8 Cup Douro Coffee Press
"Making coffee every morning (and sometimes again in the afternoon) has become an unexpectedly soothing part of my daily routine. I recently bought a French press and have been enjoying finding new ways to make coffee (I have TikTok to thank for that). Right now, I’m trying out new beans for my hot coffee and testing ways to make cold brew at home." — Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
Les Tien Sweatpants
"Comfort is key for me while working from home. I've been obsessed with sweatpants from Les Tien. The colors are muted and easily matched with other basics I have at home, and they make great outfits to travel in, especially on overnight flights. These are generally my go-to for running errands on the weekend or spending a day walking around a city with a pair of sneakers." — Deanne Kaczerski, Executive Digital Editor
Lululemon Bike Shorts
"I don't know why I held out on bike shorts for so long. After years of passing over these incredibly versatile shorts, I finally invested in my first pair at the start of my time in quarantine, and I am obsessed. They're perfect for working from home because they transition from loungewear (think Princess Diana vibes with an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers) to athletic wear when I do my at-home workouts (credit to The Fitness Marshall Youtube dance workouts for giving me mid-day workout motivation)." — Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor
Palermo Body Bar Soaps
"When there's not much to distinguish one day from the next, it helps to treat yourself to little luxuries. I've been splurging more on my beauty products, my snacks, my linens —you name it — if only to give myself something to look forward to every day. These Palermo bar soaps aren't hugely expensive, but they make shower time exponentially more enjoyable. Their yummy scents and creamy lather are so much nicer than your average bar. The lavender and sage scent is my favorite." — Erin Agostinelli, Editorial Operations Manager
Pro-Tec Athletics 'The Orb' Extreme Mini Massage Ball
"Working from home has changed a lot of things for me: my schedule, my eating habits, my go-to outfits. But I still spend a lot of the day sitting at my computer. I carry a lot of tension in my shoulders and hips, even under normal circumstances — so combine my bad desk posture with the general anxiety of a global pandemic, and my muscles have been not happy. I am glad to have found a stretching and foam-rolling routine that makes me feel instantly better, and one of my secret weapons is this mini massage ball, which takes up zero space but is still powerful enough to find those pesky knots under your shoulder blades, around your hip flexors, or anywhere on your body that needs a little love." — Hannah Walhout, Associate Editor
Dr. Tree 'Dear Loose Skin' Volu 10 Cream
"In my childhood mind, the ultimate luxury looked like slathering cold cream on one's face before bed — like the women with cucumber eyes and hair in curlers would do in the movies. My standards have risen somewhat, but I still take great pleasure in moisturizing. This cream from Korean skincare brand Dr. Tree is packed with Volufiline, a compound initially developed to plump up...well, areas susceptible to sagginess...but is now being utilized in facial products. I love the way it smells (bergamot, patchouli, sage) and how it makes my skin look and feel fuller, firmer, and super-duper hydrated overnight." — Hannah Walhout, Associate Editor
Dr. Teal's Pink Himalayan Mineral Soak
"During a time when there's a lot to be anxious about, few things have been as soothing to me as a nice, hot bath. There's just something about lighting a candle, putting on some music, and reading a book submerged in steaming water that eases my mind and helps me escape the crazy reality that is 2020 for a brief moment. And since I've been running and working out a fair amount during quarantine, soaking in epsom salt has also been a great way to soothe achy muscles. Dr. Teal's Pink Himalayan Mineral Soak has a wonderfully luxurious scent of bergamot and orange (it'll make your bathroom feel almost as if you're at a spa!) and leaves my skin feeling soft. Bonus points for being extremely affordable and available at most drugstores." — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer
Whal Myung Skin Elixir
"This antibacterial, anti-inflammatory spray, made from a heritage Korean beauty brand, is the instant pick me up I need every morning. I love the vaguely floral scent, too: it's like spring (and a facelift) in a bottle." — Jacqueline Gifford, Editor-in-Chief
