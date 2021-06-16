 I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is Everything I Pack for a Beach Vacation

If I'm at the beach for most of my vacation, chances are, I'm not going to be wearing shoes much. But for trips to and from the snack bar during the day or nights out to dinner, stylish yet easy-to-walk-in footwear is essential. Say what you will about Teva, but the brand makes seriously comfortable, durable sandals that can stand up to the elements. These sandals with leather straps and a slight platform are just stylish enough to wear nearly anywhere. For a slightly more elevated look, these slides from Birdies are chic, comfortable, and go with just about anything, from a t-shirt and shorts to a floral midi dress.