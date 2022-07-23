I'm a Shopping Editor Who's Obsessed With Athletic Skorts — These Are My 4 Favorites

Shop picks from FP Movement, Girlfriend Collective, and more.

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond

Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. She brings her lifelong love of travel to her role, especially when it comes to researching and reviewing the best travel products on the market.

Madeline Diamond has been with Travel + Leisure since 2019, where she started as an Associate Digital Editor, then joined the commerce team in 2021.

In addition to her work on the commerce team, she also frequently writes features, profiles, and trend pieces about the culture of travel.

Madeline has also been published in Apartment Therapy, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider.

Madeline attended Bucknell University, where she studied creative writing and American history. She was on staff of The Bucknellian student newspaper all four years and was named editor-in-chief during her junior year.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tennis Skirt Round Up
Photo: Courtesy

The athletic dress trend took over the activewear scene a few summers ago, but starting last year, I began seeing skorts everywhere. And why not? These breezy bottoms with built-in bike shorts are easy to wear for tennis, golf, runs and walks, and just about any athletic activity, as well as everyday wear on hot summer days. And right now, as the tenniscore trend takes its hold on the internet, there's no better time to shop a skort for yourself.

As a travel editor who specializes in shopping, I'm always on the lookout for the best clothing and accessories for life on the go, and I'm a huge fan of these activewear skorts for travel and everyday wear, especially during the summer months. Since there are so many options on the market, I narrowed down a list of my four favorites, as well as other options to shop online right now at varying price points.

My favorite skorts, also often also referred to as tennis skirts, are from Girlfriend Collective, FP Movement, Vuori, and Wear One's At. I love the stretchy, easy-breezy feel of these options, as well as their secure high-waisted fits, although each pick made my list of favorites for a different reason. Keep reading for more on my four favorite athletic skorts and where to buy them.

Girlfriend Collective Sport Skort

Tennis Skirt Round Up
Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

My all-time favorite skort has to be this one from Girlfriend Collective, mostly due to how versatile it is. I will not only wear this on long walks and while exercising, but also out to dinner, concerts, and more. It's made from a blend of fabric sourced from recycled water bottles and spandex, offering a compressive fit with plenty of comfortable stretch. The skort also has a high-rise fit and features small side slits for a sporty look. You'll find two mesh pockets on the built-in bike shorts, as well as a hidden slip pocket in the waistband. It's currently available in five colors and sizes XXS to 6XL, and you can also shop sports bras in the same colors to make a cute matching set.

I also own the Tommy Dress from the brand and it's another favorite for athletic activities and everyday wear. It's almost sold out but I'd recommend signing up to join the waitlist for when it's restocked.

To buy: girlfriend.com, $62

FP Movement Check Out My Topspin Skort

Tennis Skirt Round Up
Courtesy of Free People

This is the most traditional-looking tennis skirt of the bunch, in my opinion. It may be short with its 14-inch length (but 3-inch inseam on the attached shorts) and flouncy cut, but with the fun and flattering ruffled hemline and built-in shorts, I still feel that I have plenty of coverage when I wear it. The blend of polyester and elastane is lightweight and breezy, which also makes it a great option for workouts. I love that the attached shorts and waistband stay in place, even with brisk movement. It's available in four colors and sizes XS to XL. If you plan to wear it on the tennis court, you'll be happy to know that there's an elasticized mesh pocket specifically designed to hold tennis balls, as well as another slip pocket in the shorts to hold cards or keys.

To buy: freepeople.com, $70

Vuori Volley Skirt

Tennis Skirt Round Up
Courtesy of Vuori

This skirt is by far the softest of the options I've tried; I want to live in this material, that's how good it feels on my skin. It has a lightweight feel to it, making it a great breathable option for hot days, and the 2.5-inch inseam on the shorts also feels airy yet stays in place. I love the high-waisted skort for long walks on hot days, but I also plan to wear it on the golf course this summer because of its polished look. Built-in ball pockets also make it an excellent option for tennis players, too.

I'm a fan of the pop of color from the cactus green colorway, but it's also available in black and white for a classic and more versatile look. You can shop it in sizes XXS to XXL.

To buy: vuoriclothing.com, $68

Wear One's At Simple Skort

Tennis Skirt Round Up
Courtesy of Wear One's At

I find the tailored fit of this skort from activewear brand Wear One's At to be incredibly flattering. It's made with a blend of nylon and elastane that's stretchy, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying. I appreciate that it has UV-50 protection, so it'll keep my skin protected from UV rays when I'm outside in the sun all day. Built-in liner shorts with a 4.5-inch inseam offer plenty of coverage, while two side pockets offer storage for small essentials while I'm on the go. The bright blue color adds a pop of color to my wardrobe, and I love pairing it with the similarly bold blue Race You Back Bra.

To buy: wearonesat.com, $86

More Athletic Skorts to Shop

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
RBX Active Golf/Tennis Athletic Skort with Bike Shorts
This Super Comfortable Athletic Skort Requires 'Zero Adjusting' — and Prices Start At $19
Abercrombie Running Shorts
This Surprising Brand Makes the Best Running Shorts I've Ever Tried — and They're Just $36 Today
CRZ YOGA Women's Lightweight High Waisted Tennis Skirts
Fans Are Convinced This Cute, Affordable $35 Skort From Amazon Is Better Than the Lululemon Version
women wearing pants and a skort
This Celeb-loved Clothing Brand Is Holding a Secret Summer Sale Right Now — Here's What to Shop
Hot Shot Reversible Set
We Found the Comfiest Lounge Set for Hot, Summer Days — and It Even Has Pockets
BLEVONH Women Tennis Skirts Inner Shorts Elastic Sports Golf Skorts with Pockets
This Super Comfortable Skort Has a Hidden Detail That Shoppers Say Will Make You Want One in Every Color
Ekouaer skort
Travelers Are Planning All of Their Vacation Outfits Around This Flattering $23 Skirt — and It's on Sale
Woman wearing light blue sports bra and skort
8 Exercise Skirts for the Gym, Hiking Trails, and More
On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant
Spanx's New Stretchy Pants Are a Must-have in This Travel Editor's Work Wardrobe
Alo Yoga Workout Clothes
This Celeb-loved Activewear Brand Is Offering 20% Off Sitewide Today Only — Here's What to Shop
May Editors' Picks Dresses
14 Under-$300 Dresses That" T+L" Editors Love for Summer Travel
Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt
This Athletic Skort Was Made for Tennis, Hiking, Cycling, and More — and It's Just $23
April 2022 Editor's Picks Tout
20 Under-$100 Travel Must-haves, According to T+L Editors
swimsuits
The Best Women's Swimsuits to Buy for Your Next Trip
People wearing black and grey activewear and running
Allbirds Just Launched Its First Activewear — and It's Sweat-wicking, Quick-drying, and Breathable
Vuori Volley Dress
This Editor-loved Activewear Brand Just Dropped the Perfect Travel Dress for Summer