I'm a Shopping Editor Who's Obsessed With Athletic Skorts — These Are My 4 Favorites

The athletic dress trend took over the activewear scene a few summers ago, but starting last year, I began seeing skorts everywhere. And why not? These breezy bottoms with built-in bike shorts are easy to wear for tennis, golf, runs and walks, and just about any athletic activity, as well as everyday wear on hot summer days. And right now, as the tenniscore trend takes its hold on the internet, there's no better time to shop a skort for yourself.

As a travel editor who specializes in shopping, I'm always on the lookout for the best clothing and accessories for life on the go, and I'm a huge fan of these activewear skorts for travel and everyday wear, especially during the summer months. Since there are so many options on the market, I narrowed down a list of my four favorites, as well as other options to shop online right now at varying price points.

My favorite skorts, also often also referred to as tennis skirts, are from Girlfriend Collective, FP Movement, Vuori, and Wear One's At. I love the stretchy, easy-breezy feel of these options, as well as their secure high-waisted fits, although each pick made my list of favorites for a different reason. Keep reading for more on my four favorite athletic skorts and where to buy them.

Girlfriend Collective Sport Skort

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

My all-time favorite skort has to be this one from Girlfriend Collective, mostly due to how versatile it is. I will not only wear this on long walks and while exercising, but also out to dinner, concerts, and more. It's made from a blend of fabric sourced from recycled water bottles and spandex, offering a compressive fit with plenty of comfortable stretch. The skort also has a high-rise fit and features small side slits for a sporty look. You'll find two mesh pockets on the built-in bike shorts, as well as a hidden slip pocket in the waistband. It's currently available in five colors and sizes XXS to 6XL, and you can also shop sports bras in the same colors to make a cute matching set.

I also own the Tommy Dress from the brand and it's another favorite for athletic activities and everyday wear. It's almost sold out but I'd recommend signing up to join the waitlist for when it's restocked.

To buy: girlfriend.com, $62

FP Movement Check Out My Topspin Skort

Courtesy of Free People

This is the most traditional-looking tennis skirt of the bunch, in my opinion. It may be short with its 14-inch length (but 3-inch inseam on the attached shorts) and flouncy cut, but with the fun and flattering ruffled hemline and built-in shorts, I still feel that I have plenty of coverage when I wear it. The blend of polyester and elastane is lightweight and breezy, which also makes it a great option for workouts. I love that the attached shorts and waistband stay in place, even with brisk movement. It's available in four colors and sizes XS to XL. If you plan to wear it on the tennis court, you'll be happy to know that there's an elasticized mesh pocket specifically designed to hold tennis balls, as well as another slip pocket in the shorts to hold cards or keys.

To buy: freepeople.com, $70

Vuori Volley Skirt

Courtesy of Vuori

This skirt is by far the softest of the options I've tried; I want to live in this material, that's how good it feels on my skin. It has a lightweight feel to it, making it a great breathable option for hot days, and the 2.5-inch inseam on the shorts also feels airy yet stays in place. I love the high-waisted skort for long walks on hot days, but I also plan to wear it on the golf course this summer because of its polished look. Built-in ball pockets also make it an excellent option for tennis players, too.

I'm a fan of the pop of color from the cactus green colorway, but it's also available in black and white for a classic and more versatile look. You can shop it in sizes XXS to XXL.

To buy: vuoriclothing.com, $68

Wear One's At Simple Skort

Courtesy of Wear One's At

I find the tailored fit of this skort from activewear brand Wear One's At to be incredibly flattering. It's made with a blend of nylon and elastane that's stretchy, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying. I appreciate that it has UV-50 protection, so it'll keep my skin protected from UV rays when I'm outside in the sun all day. Built-in liner shorts with a 4.5-inch inseam offer plenty of coverage, while two side pockets offer storage for small essentials while I'm on the go. The bright blue color adds a pop of color to my wardrobe, and I love pairing it with the similarly bold blue Race You Back Bra.

To buy: wearonesat.com, $86

More Athletic Skorts to Shop

