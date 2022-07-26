I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 7 Cooling and Sun Protective Items I'm Bringing to Morocco

In a few short weeks, I'll be heading to Morocco for the first time. And while I'm excited to explore the beautiful country, I can't help but worry about the weather. During the day, temperatures can rise to higher than 110 degrees Fahrenheit, and if this current heat wave we're experiencing here in New York has taught me anything, it's that I'm not equipped for such hot temperatures.

That's why I plan to stock up on both cooling and sun protective pieces before I leave in hopes they will help me keep up with the North African heat. Whether it's items like a portable fan or refreshing skincare products that will help make me feel a bit cooler or lightweight UV-protective clothing that will help prevent sunburns, I've narrowed down my shopping list to seven items that should help me get through the trip without overheating.

Even better, each product on this list will help me get through the hot and sticky days of summer back at home, so I won't just be spending money on things that I would only use for a few days of my trip. Keep reading for all of my top cooling and sun protective picks. Even if you don't have a vacation planned in a hot climate, they will still help get you through the next few months of summer heat.

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

When temperatures rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, a handheld fan is a must. I like this portable option from Jisulife because it folds up into a compact size that will easily fit inside my purse, and it can easily be recharged via USB, so I don't have to worry about packing extra batteries. In addition to having two cooling fan speeds, the handy device also works as a flashlight and a portable power bank for added convenience.

Terrain Cotton Crusher Hat

I'll be spending a lot of time outdoors going on several walking tours, so packing a protective sun hat is a priority for me. This cute Terrain option, available at Anthropologie, has a floppy wide brim to keep the sun off my face and it's made from a breathable cotton material that also provides UPF 50+ protection. The hat's soft material makes it super easy to roll up and pack, and it has a hidden drawstring cord inside that will allow me to find a comfortable fit. There are four versatile colors to choose from, but I plan on adding the navy style to my travel wardrobe.

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen

I don't plan to wear makeup on this trip because it will likely just melt off my face. Instead, I plan to invest in this top-rated tinted sunscreen. Not only will it protect my skin from UVA and UVB rays, but the natural-looking tint will help even out my complexion at the same time. I also love that it's free of any parabens and fragrances. Plus, it's infused with hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines of wrinkles, so it's basically an anti-aging product, sunscreen, and tinted moisturizer in one handy bottle.

Coolibar UPF 50+ Verona Pants

I've been reading up on what to wear to Morocco and so far everyone has recommended packing lightweight airy travel pants that will keep your legs protected from the sun's harsh rays. I plan to scoopi up a pair of these Coolibar pants because the wide straight leg silhouette will prevent the bottoms from sticking to my legs, while the UPF 50+ material will block ​​98 percent of UVA and UVB rays. They're also breathable, soft, and stretchy — making them the ultimate pant for days on the go.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water

This cooling gel stick by Milk Makeup is infused with seawater to soothe and hydrate skin. While it's primarily an under-eye product, the brand says it can be used all over your face and even on your body when you need a cool down. Its compact size makes it super easy to carry around all day, and it can be stored in the fridge to make it even more refreshing. And seeing as how shoppers say it "feels so cool to the touch," I'm definitely going to carry this around everywhere I go.

Ray-Ban Polarized Phantos Sunglasses

I usually travel with cheap sunglasses so I won't get too upset if they break or I lose them, but since the sun is extremely strong in Morocco, I need to invest in a high-quality pair that provides UV protection. I love the round shape and tortoise shell design of this pair of Ray-Bans, and the fact that they have 100 percent UV protection and are polarized to reduce glares. What's even better? They are currently $85 off right now during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

Coolibar UPF 50+ Bhakti Sun Shawl

Several of the places I plan to visit require your shoulders to be covered, so I need to bring a shawl with me, and this Coolibar style is perfect for all my needs. Along with UPF 50+ protection, the sun shawl also features the brand's patented Cooltect technology that wicks moisture away from the skin to keep you cool and dry in the heat. And it comes in five pretty colors that each would pair perfectly with everything else in my suitcase.

