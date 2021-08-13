How to Make Your Bed Feel Like It's Straight Out of a Luxury Hotel Suite
It's no secret that one of the best parts about staying at a luxury hotel is the bed. From the plush comforters and fluffy pillows to the just-right mattress, it's almost reason enough to stay in bed all day. When I moved into a new apartment a couple months ago, I decided to make my bed feel as much like one from a hotel suite as possible, and went searching for the best products to do so. In that search, I found a mattress, mattress topper, comforter, and coverlet that all provide that comfortable, cozy, and luxe feel that I crave from a high-end hotel right in my own home.
Related: More must-have bedding
Keep reading for the products that help make my bed feel like I'm staying in a luxury hotel suite.
Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress
A comfortable bed starts with a good mattress, and the Serta Perfect Sleeper is hard to beat. With the option of one to three layers of memory foam, a pillow top, and a choice between extra firm, medium, and plush, you can customize this mattress to your liking. It's made with HexCloud gel memory foam that provides contoured pressure relief, as well as an internal coil system. I had previously been sleeping on a mattress that was far too soft and ended up leaving me with occasional shoulder and back pain. I've had the Perfect Sleeper mattress for over a month and so far I've noticed that firm feel has been supportive of my shoulders, neck, and back, while remaining soft enough to lounge comfortably. The mattress also features a CoolFeel cover that helps regulate temperature throughout the night.
To buy: serta.com, from $999
Oaskys Cooling Mattress Topper
To take the comfort of my mattress to the next level, I added a pillow top mattress cover. This version is an Amazon best-seller with over 36,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason. It offers plenty of plush, pillowy softness, but remains cool, even in the summertime. And for just $40 for a queen size, it's an affordable way to make your bed more comfortable.
To buy: amazon.com, from $38 with coupon
Brooklinen Comforter
One of my favorite things about hotel beds is the plush comforters that feel as if they're just begging you to wrap yourself up in. The Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter is exactly that. It's soft and fluffy with its down cluster fill and 100 percent cotton sateen shell. But it's also lightweight, so hot sleepers can enjoy the cozy feel without overheating. And if you're looking for a down alternative comforter or one that's extra lightweight or ultra warm, you can also shop those options at Brooklinen.
To buy: brooklinen.com, from $234 (originally $259)
Riley Home Coverlet
You know those soft quilt-like blankets at the foot of hotel beds? Those are coverlets. The addition of a coverlet, like this soft 100 percent cotton version from Riley Home, is the perfect final addition to your hotel-quality bedding setup. This coverlet, in particular, is lightweight and breathable, so it's an ideal blanket for warm summer nights or an extra layer in the winter.
To buy: rileyhome.com, from $180
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.