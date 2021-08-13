How to Make Your Bed Feel Like It's Straight Out of a Luxury Hotel Suite

A comfortable bed starts with a good mattress, and the Serta Perfect Sleeper is hard to beat. With the option of one to three layers of memory foam, a pillow top, and a choice between extra firm, medium, and plush, you can customize this mattress to your liking. It's made with HexCloud gel memory foam that provides contoured pressure relief, as well as an internal coil system. I had previously been sleeping on a mattress that was far too soft and ended up leaving me with occasional shoulder and back pain. I've had the Perfect Sleeper mattress for over a month and so far I've noticed that firm feel has been supportive of my shoulders, neck, and back, while remaining soft enough to lounge comfortably. The mattress also features a CoolFeel cover that helps regulate temperature throughout the night.