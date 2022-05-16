I'm a Travel Writer — and These Are the 7 Toiletries I Always Pack
When it comes to packing your toiletry bag, there are products that everyone has on their list. While the items like a toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant are must-haves for every traveler, there are a few other toiletries that have earned a special spot in my bag.
These travel-sized products not only make my life easier while I'm away but they also don't take up too much space in my toiletry bag. While there are a few usual suspects that have made my list like sunscreen and a mini razor, there are a few more unexpected items that I like to have on hand as well.
A wrinkle-release spray, for example, prevents me from wasting time ironing or steaming my clothes, while a stain remover stick has become a travel necessity, especially when I don't have access to a washing machine while on the road.
Even better, every item on this list is super affordable and costs less than $15 each. Plus, they are all available on Amazon, so you can easily replace your products when you're running low. And Prime members can have them delivered to their door in just two days, meaning you'll have one less errand to run before your next trip.
Keep reading to see all seven of my go-to toiletries and learn why each one is so great, then consider adding them to your own toiletry bag by shopping below.
Coola Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 Spray
As someone who burns easily, reapplying sunscreen throughout the day is a must for me — especially on days when I'm outside doing a lot of walking and sightseeing. I like this spray option by Coola because it allows me to reapply my SPF without rubbing off my makeup. Its 2-ounce size meets the TSA liquid requirements, and it's small enough to fit inside my purse to carry around once I land. I'm also obsessed with its tropical Piña Colada scent and the fact that it's vegan and features organic ingredients.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
The Laundress Classic Crease Release Spray
I always pack a compact travel steamer, but for quick touch-ups, and I like to keep a wrinkle-release spray in my toiletry bag as well. I tested several options a few years back for a story, and this option from The Laundress was one of my favorites because it removes wrinkles quickly, works on multiple types of fabrics, and makes my clothes smell great.
To buy: amazon.com, $8
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Dry shampoo is another one of my must-haves. After a long flight or train ride, I always give my strands a quick spritz for a much-needed refresh and feel like a new person. I love this Klorane option because it's the only dry shampoo I've used that doesn't leave a chalky white residue. It even adds volume and gives my hair a nice bouncy lift.
Gillette Venus Mini Razor
I've been singing the Gillette Venus Mini Razor's praises for years now. After discovering it back in 2019, it's been the only razor I travel with. Not only do I like how compact it is, but I also love that it has the same number of blades and a ribbon of moisture as its regular-sized counterpart. But my favorite part has to be the carrying case it comes with, as it prevents me from getting nicked as I reach in my toiletry bag, and it keeps the razor from getting damaged.
Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover
Anyone who knows me knows that I am an extremely messy eater. I don't know how it's possible, but I tend to stain almost every item of clothing I own. That's why I always have a Tide To Go Stain Remover Stick handy. I find it especially important to have packed when I'm staying in a hotel or Airbnb that doesn't have a washing machine, so I can get the stain out before it sets in. It's super compact and easy to use, and it doesn't have bleach in it, so I don't have to worry about discoloring my clothes.
To buy: amazon.com, $8 for pack of three
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Wipes
I use the Bioderma Micellar Water to remove my makeup every day at home, but I find the brand's makeup removing wipes to be much easier to use while I'm on the go. My skin can be very sensitive, but I've never had any kind of reaction to these, which makes them my go-to. The wipes remove even stubborn mascara with just a few swipes, and they leave my skin feeling smooth and hydrated.
Welly Quick Fix On The Go First Aid Kit
No matter how comfortable my shoes are, I almost always end up getting a blister at some point during my travels. For this reason, I always make sure to have a mini first aid kit stocked with bandages. This Welly option is great because each kit comes with 18 bandages, three antibiotic ointment packets, and three single-use hand sanitizers to prevent any injuries from getting infected. The portable tin canister keeps everything safe, and when you run out of items, you can easily replace them with options you have at home and keep using the tin for future travels.
To buy: amazon.com, $14 for two kits
