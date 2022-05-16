 I'm a Travel Writer — and These Are the 7 Toiletries I Always Pack

Anyone who knows me knows that I am an extremely messy eater. I don't know how it's possible, but I tend to stain almost every item of clothing I own. That's why I always have a Tide To Go Stain Remover Stick handy. I find it especially important to have packed when I'm staying in a hotel or Airbnb that doesn't have a washing machine, so I can get the stain out before it sets in. It's super compact and easy to use, and it doesn't have bleach in it, so I don't have to worry about discoloring my clothes.