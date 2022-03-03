The 6 Best Beauty Products to Pack for Any Trip, According to a Travel Editor

If you don't already have a favorite mascara, or alternate between a few because one doesn't offer you everything you want (read: lengthening, volumizing, a water resistant), I've found that this one is a real crowd pleaser. I've been wearing it for years, and I'm always impressed with its long-wearing formula and how it resists flaking and smudging, even after wearing it all day and night. The mascara's lengthening formula provides a natural look, but you can easily build volume with an extra coat or two to take it from day to night. It also features pro-vitamin B5 and a combination of biotin and collagen to support shiny, healthy lashes.