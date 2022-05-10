I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 7 Things I'm Buying for My First Post-pandemic International Trip

I just had to fill out travel documents and submit a photo of my vaccine card for my flight to Paris, and when I pulled my vaccine card out of my wallet, it was looking a little worse for wear and frayed around the edges. Next on my list is getting a vaccine cardholder to keep it safe, especially since I'll likely have to pull it out and show it to gain access to some locations. I like this Kgx option because it is waterproof, slim enough to fit in my wallet, and easily wipes clean. Plus, you can't beat the price at only $5. (But, you may want to check out this vaccine card multitasker for $7, if you also need a safe way to store your passport.)