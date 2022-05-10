I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 7 Things I'm Buying for My First Post-pandemic International Trip
After having two trips postponed due to Covid, my friends and I are finally cashing in our airline credits and heading to Europe in a few weeks. We've already made lists of the restaurants we want to try and the museums we want to visit, but now comes the hard part of figuring out what to pack.
Luckily, I already have a list of go-to items that I bring with me everywhere, but after two years of not traveling internationally, there are definitely a few things that I need to stock up on before my vacation. Whether it's items — such as KN95 masks and Clorox wipes — that will make me feel safer about traveling during a pandemic, travel essentials I need to replace (oof, like that plug adaptor I misplaced), or a few wardrobe upgrades to help me look and feel my best, I've narrowed my shopping list to seven key products.
Perhaps best of all, each item on my international travel packing list is actually affordable. Prices start at just $5, and nothing on my list exceeds $65 because I'd rather save that money for souvenirs and experiences at my destination. Keep reading for all of my top picks, which might inspire you to invest in one or two for yourself before your next getaway.
Reebok Club MEMT Sneaker
A priority on my list is a new pair of white sneakers. I need shoes that will be comfortable enough to walk around in all day but still be versatile enough to wear with the rest of my travel wardrobe. I like these classic Reebok kicks, in particular, because their simple design will look good with everything from jeans and leggings to skirts and dresses. They have a durable rubber sole for added traction, and shoppers say they are "incredibly comfortable" since it feels like you're "walking on clouds."
To buy: amazon.com, $65
Kgx Vaccine Card Holder
I just had to fill out travel documents and submit a photo of my vaccine card for my flight to Paris, and when I pulled my vaccine card out of my wallet, it was looking a little worse for wear and frayed around the edges. Next on my list is getting a vaccine cardholder to keep it safe, especially since I'll likely have to pull it out and show it to gain access to some locations. I like this Kgx option because it is waterproof, slim enough to fit in my wallet, and easily wipes clean. Plus, you can't beat the price at only $5. (But, you may want to check out this vaccine card multitasker for $7, if you also need a safe way to store your passport.)
To buy: amazon.com, $5
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
I've always been a bit of a germaphobe, and I've been disinfecting my plane seat prior to takeoff for years. Now, after the pandemic, I'm sure I'll get fewer weird looks as I do it, but rest assured I'll have my trusty pack of Clorox wipes in my tote bag for this upcoming flight. These travel packs don't take up too much space in my bag and have enough wipes for me to use throughout my trip as well giving me so much peace of mind.
To buy: amazon.com, $15 for 3
Away Small Toiletry Bag
My toiletry bag has been long overdue for an upgrade, so I've decided on this Away option to coordinate with my suitcase. The outer shell is made from a water-resistant nylon material, and a coated wipeable lining makes it easy to clean any unwanted spills. I like that it boasts two compartments — one transparent pocket and another mesh pouch — so I can see where everything is, and it's big enough to hold all of my toiletries. Even better, the bag's design can even fit at-home Covid-19 tests, which I need to pack to show proof of a negative test result in order to get back into the US.
To buy: awaytravel.com, $55
Evolve Together KN95 Mask
While it's no longer required to wear masks on flights, I still plan on wearing one. I wore this Evolve Together KN95 mask a few months ago on a flight to Miami (which was a few hours), and it was super comfy and easy to breathe in, so I plan on stocking up for this long international flight. The six-layer mask has a double filtration system, is hypoallergenic, and has an adjustable nose bridge for a comfortable and secure fit. Also nice: It has a flatter, more modern profile in comparison to other KN95 masks on the market, meaning it won't have me awkwardly resembling a duck in transit.
To buy: evolvetogether.com, $15 for 5
SublimeWare International Plug Adaptor
Since I haven't left the country in a few years, I seem to have lost my international plug adaptor. After browsing Amazon for a highly rated pick that would ship quickly and not cut too much into my budget, I've settled on this option from SublimeWare. I like that it can accommodate multiple plug types, including Japan, China, the UK, and the EU, and I can use a normal wall plug or USB with it. I can even charge up to four devices at a time with the single adaptor, and it comes in four different colors.
To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $26)
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
While fanny packs used to scream "tourist," they are now more fashionable and convenient than ever, so I'm taking the plunge and buying the popular Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag for my trip. I like its lightweight, water-resistant design and that it's spacious enough to hold all of my essentials while on the go. I plan to wear it as a crossbody, which will keep my belongings safe and secure, while giving it a more updated feel than wearing it around my waist. The hardest part will be choosing which of the 12 colors to buy.
To buy: lululemon.com, $38
