10 Stunning Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

The details on this stunning V-neck dress will have you thinking it should cost much more than just $39. The ruffle trim on the neckline, sleeves, hem provides a delicate touch, while the open back offers a modern take on a classic dress style. The material is lightweight and flowy, meaning it'll keep you cool on warmer days, even with the dress's long sleeves. Shoppers rave about the eye-catching piece, and it's easy to see why. "I cannot tell you how many compliments I got on this dress within the first 20 minutes of the wedding I wore it to," one wrote.