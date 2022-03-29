10 Stunning Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50
If you plan to attend one (or several) weddings, graduations, or events this spring and summer, you're probably already debating how much to spend on a dress, shoes, and accessories. It can be difficult to find a new outfit for every occasion, not to mention expensive.
Luckily, Amazon has a wide variety of formal dresses at friendly price points, no matter your style. You can shop mini, midi, and maxi dresses in florals, prints, and solid colors, including sexy, statement-making pieces and modest options.
The best news? Most of our favorite dresses are less than $50, so you can stick to a budget while still pulling off a show-stopping wedding guest look. Keep reading for 10 of our favorite wedding guest dresses on Amazon that are more affordable than they look.
Belongsci V-Neck Bell-Sleeve Dress
If a short dress is what you're looking for, check out this Amazon best-seller with more than 19,000 perfect ratings. The stylish shift dress from Belongsci has a subtle v-neck and fluttering bell sleeves, and it comes in 42 colors and patterns. It's made from a chiffon material that offers a dressy look that's perfect for events while still remaining breathable. It's available in sizes XS to XXL, and most reviewers note that it's true to size. One shopper wrote, "It's super comfortable, really cute on, and I got tons of compliments on it at the wedding I wore it to."
To buy: amazon.com, from $26
Romwe One Shoulder Satin Midi Dress
These slinky satin midi dresses are everywhere right now, and one of the most affordable ways to participate in the trend is this pick with a side slit that's on sale for as little as $25 right now. Choose from 14 stunning colors, including basics like black and white, plus brighter options like hot pink and emerald green. Many reviewers mention wearing the dress to weddings and formal events. One said "it's super comfortable," adding that they received "so many compliments" while wearing it to a wedding.
To buy: amazon.com, from $25 (originally $31)
Verdusa Elegant Ribbed Knit Bell Sleeve Midi Dress
If you're in the market for a more modest option, check out this fit and flare dress from Verdusa. It's made from soft ribbed material that shoppers say feels high quality and drapes well. It has a high neckline, elbow-length sleeves with ruffled detailing, and a flowy skirt. With 14 solid colors to choose from, you'll be able to find one for every season. One reviewer, who wore it to a wedding, said it "covered everything I wanted it to."
To buy: amazon.com, from $35
Simple Flavor Floral Dress
Another full-coverage option, this dress features a round neckline, three quarter-length sleeves, an elegant fitted waist, and a hem that hits just below the knee. There are 18 stunning floral prints to choose from, so it's a perfect option for spring events. One reviewer complimented its "perfect fit and very comfortable stretchable material," adding that they "ordered another three different colors right away."
Exlura Square Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
For daytime ceremonies or bridal luncheons, check out this mini dress with playful puff sleeves and a square neckline. It comes in 10 colors and patterns, several of which are perfect for springtime, such as light green and sky blue. Shoppers rave about the comfort and style of the dress, as well as how easy it is to wear. One wrote, "I love that it is lined and love the design and how wearing a bra underneath is no problem."
To buy: amazon.com, from $36
Ecowish Boho Tie-Waist Cocktail Midi Dress
This stunning midi dress features a halter neckline, flattering tie waist, and high low hemline, offering a breezy spring- and summer-ready feel. The lightweight chiffon material will keep you cool, while still offering a dressy look. If you're looking for a printed dress, this is a great option, since it's available in 16 styles, including polka dots, florals, and abstract designs. Shoppers mention wearing it to beach, winery, and destination weddings, with one calling it "beautiful, especially for the price."
To buy: amazon.com, from $20
Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress
The details on this stunning V-neck dress will have you thinking it should cost much more than just $39. The ruffle trim on the neckline, sleeves, hem provides a delicate touch, while the open back offers a modern take on a classic dress style. The material is lightweight and flowy, meaning it'll keep you cool on warmer days, even with the dress's long sleeves. Shoppers rave about the eye-catching piece, and it's easy to see why. "I cannot tell you how many compliments I got on this dress within the first 20 minutes of the wedding I wore it to," one wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, from $39
Exlura Tie-Front Ruffle Layer Dress
Some frilly dresses easily become overwhelming, but this mini dress is just right. With a tie at the neck, long sleeves with ruffled cuffs, a cinched waist, and ruffled hem, it offers a romantic look perfect for a springtime wedding or outdoor event. It's available in six colors and patterns and sizes small to XXL. An added bonus? Shoppers say it's great for fall, spring, and summer weddings. One wrote that it's cute, comfortable, and they got a ton of compliments when they wore it.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Florens Boho Floral Print A-Line Dress
While there's no shortage of beautiful dresses on Amazon, not all of them will be comfortable to wear all day and night. Luckily, this a-line midi dress features a stretchy smocked top that won't feel restrictive, even if you're spending the whole evening on the dance floor. It's no wonder the off-the-shoulder number is a best-seller in Amazon's women's formal dresses category. One shopper called it "comfy, flattering, lightweight yet not at all sheer." You can shop the dress in 32 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.
Prettygarden Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress
This maxi dress offers an elegant look with its halter neckline — complete with an adjustable tie so you can find a comfortable fit — elastic waist and removable belt, and tiered skirt. It's available in 29 colors and patterns, including bold prints and rich solid colors, so no matter your style, you should be able to find a version of this gown that works for you. Shop it in sizes small to 2XL. One reviewer mentioned how versatile the dress is, saying it "could be worn for casual wear, but [it's] also fancy enough for a wedding or other event."
To buy: amazon.com, from $22
