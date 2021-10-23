Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-selling Sheet Set Feels Like Your 'Favorite Flannel Shirt' — and It's on Sale
Traveling during colder months may bring to mind images of cozy log cabins, powdery ski slopes, and roaring fireplaces. But if you're staying close to home these days, you might be yearning for the familiar comforts you would normally only find on vacation. Thankfully, there are a few easy home decor changes you can make so that your staycation feels more like a five-star ski resort.
Enter: the Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set, which shoppers say is "super cozy and soft" and makes them feel like they're staying at a "luxurious cabin in the woods." Plus, select patterns are on sale for up to 31 percent off right now, so you can transform your bed into a winter wonderland just in time for the holidays.
Made from 100 percent cotton flannel, the set includes a fitted sheet with deep pockets, a flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases. It's available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, and since the sheets are prewashed, you won't have to worry about them shrinking in the dryer. The outdoor brand's home line is inspired by rustic lodges, so naturally, there are a slew of different winter-themed patterns to choose from — think sleds with snowshoes, penguins, and moose. There are 26 different colors, which makes it easy to mix and match with your bedroom's decor or purchase multiple sets for guest bedrooms.
More than 9,500 Amazon shoppers gave the Eddie Bauer set a five-star rating, and one person said the sheets are so soft, it feels like they're sleeping on top of their "favorite flannel shirt." And even though the set is designed to be used in colder weather, numerous reviewers found them to be breathable enough for year-round use.
"Oh boy, these sheets make you not want to get out of bed," wrote a customer. "I bought these for all the beds at our cabin in the north woods when we went hunting this fall. It was cold outside and our cabin is heated only with a fireplace. The sheets were super toasty warm but still smooth."
"After searching and searching and reading reviews, we finally decided to take a chance on these. So glad we did," said another. "They've been washed and thrown in the dryer twice. Each time they still fit the bed perfectly and have not lost their fluffiness... We have the light blue with the white deer and tree pattern which is pretty charming and not overwhelming. Pretty sure I will stay happy with it all through the winter months."
Whether you want to recreate the feeling of a quaint ski resort at home or just need to refresh your sheets for colder weather, shop Eddie Bauer's Flannel Sheet Set at Amazon while it's discounted.
To buy: amazon.com, $53 (originally $60)