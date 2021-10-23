Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-selling Sheet Set Feels Like Your 'Favorite Flannel Shirt' — and It's on Sale

Made from 100 percent cotton flannel, the set includes a fitted sheet with deep pockets, a flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases. It's available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, and since the sheets are prewashed, you won't have to worry about them shrinking in the dryer. The outdoor brand's home line is inspired by rustic lodges, so naturally, there are a slew of different winter-themed patterns to choose from — think sleds with snowshoes, penguins, and moose. There are 26 different colors, which makes it easy to mix and match with your bedroom's decor or purchase multiple sets for guest bedrooms.