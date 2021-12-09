Travelers Love How Packable This Ultra-warm Puffer Jacket Is — and It's 50% Off Right Now
Peacoats may be cute and shearling zip-ups certainly are soft, but when it comes to the frigid cold of winter, it's wise to have something a little heavier duty, like a cozy puffer jacket, in your closet. If you really want to up the warmth factor, consider thicker coats with added features like down filling, water-repellent material, and of course, a hood. It also doesn't hurt to find something that provides a bit of style as you bundle up to brave the cold.
Searching for the perfect all-encompassing winter coat may sound like an impossible feat, but Eddie Bauer's CirrusLite 2.0 Down Parka fits the bill in every way. Not only does the ultra-warm coat boast plenty of features to combat cold weather, but it's also incredibly comfy, figure-flattering, easy to travel with, and available in five colors and four special size types. And right now, you can get it for 50 percent off its original price.
Once you add the puffer jacket to your wardrobe, it's sure to immediately become your first line of defense against winter weather. The coat is designed with 650 fill premium down insulation, a water-repellent polyester shell, and a water-resistant StormRepel DWR finish to ensure comfort on every outing, no matter the forecast. It also comes with an insulated hood, two secure zip side pockets, and a two-way front zipper for extra comfort and functionality. And shoppers can't stop raving about it.
To buy: eddiebuaer.com, $85 (originally $170)
"It is so soft, it's like wearing a cloud!" one reviewer wrote. "[I] love the CirrusLite and the fact that both pockets are large enough for my cell phone and have zippers to secure my items in my pockets. [I] wear this around the Seattle area, to run errands, walk my [dog], and am taking it on a trip to Idaho. Overall, [a] great, lightweight jacket."
Speaking of travel, the coat has you covered in that department, too. Despite its insulated material, the puffer remains non-bulky and is somewhere between a slim and relaxed fit. It can easily be folded into luggage, whether you go for the petite, regular, tall, or plus fit.
If you're all about the outdoors during winter but not so into the cold, head over to Eddie Bauer for the CirrusLite 2.0. With its cozy insulation, lightweight build, simple packability, and current price slash, you won't want to pass this puffer by.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.