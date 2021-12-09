Travelers Love How Packable This Ultra-warm Puffer Jacket Is — and It's 50% Off Right Now

Peacoats may be cute and shearling zip-ups certainly are soft, but when it comes to the frigid cold of winter, it's wise to have something a little heavier duty, like a cozy puffer jacket, in your closet. If you really want to up the warmth factor, consider thicker coats with added features like down filling, water-repellent material, and of course, a hood. It also doesn't hurt to find something that provides a bit of style as you bundle up to brave the cold.