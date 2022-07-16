Shoppers Have Finally Found the 'Perfect' Arch Support Flip-flops — and They're $20 at Amazon Right Now

Finding a pair of supportive and stylish sandals can be a difficult endeavor… Well, that was before the Eddie Bauer Break Point Women's Flip-Flops, which have a reputation of being out-of-the-box comfortable and delivering ″cloud-like″ cushioning while walking. And, as luck would have it, they just went on sale. Right now, you can score the popular flip-flops for up to 43 percent off, bringing their price tag down to just $20.

Perfect for long days of sightseeing, strolling the beach, or casual outings, the Eddie Bauer Break Point Flip-Flops mold to your unique foot shape and gait pattern with their EVA foam soles. This cushy feature also gives the sandals their signature flexibility, which adds to their overall comfort. They're also made with the brand's SportEdge outsoles to ensure that there's a spacious toe box for wearers with wide feet, as well as arch-supporting platforms and deep heel cups.

You'll also find durable rubber soles that are fortified with a grippy traction pattern in order to deliver "all-surface tread," which means you'll be able to confidently walk across slick docks, slippery rocks, loose gravel, and other tricky terrains ease.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $35)

And, if you're worried about the flip-flops causing blisters on your toes, don't be! The sandals are thoughtfully designed with anti-chafe synthetic straps in order to promote stability — without irritation, of course. During the current flash sale, the black and white versions are marked down to $20 each and are available in sizes 6 to 11. But hurry, we're starting to see several sizes sell out.

"They were extremely comfortable right out of the package, and now I'm wearing them just about every day," exclaimed a reviewer with ″sensitive″ feet. Another shopper chimed in, raving that they "absolutely love" the "perfect flip-flops."

A third Amazon customer shared, "I wanted some [sandals] that would last all summer and be supportive and comfortable, and I'm delighted with these." They also noted that the "comfort and fit for the price have been terrific," the soles have "some spring with good tread," and they haven't experienced any blisters.

Vouching for their EVA footbed, another buyer was happy to report that "these give me the arch support I need and are very nice looking."

As for how they hold up on long travel days, one reviewer shared that the sandals were "very comfortable" after wearing the Eddie Bauer Break Point Flip-Flops for "12 hours walking through Key West." They've even earned a seal of approval from a shopper with ″plantar issues″ who said, "I feel no pain at all when wearing these flip-flops."

Curious to see if the Eddie Bauer Break Point Flip-Flops are as comfortable as shoppers say? Get a pair on Amazon today for as little as $20, and treat your feet to their lasting cushioning and arch support.