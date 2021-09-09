Eddie Bauer Sheets, Quilts, and Comforters Are Up to 62% Off Just in Time for Fall
Eddie Bauer is well known for their high-quality outdoor and travel clothing like wind- and rain-proof jackets, cozy fleece pullovers, and sweat-wicking workout tops. Plus, they have an extensive collection of travel gear like backpacks, sleeping bags, tents, and duffle bags. But they also have a line of outdoor and cabin-inspired bedding that's just waiting to be slept in — and right now, you can shop their popular sheets, quilts, and comforters on Amazon for up to 62 percent off.
You can score deals on cooling percale sheets that come in several patterns like labrador retrievers, camping tents, fly fishing hooks, kayaks, and more for up to 45 percent off. There are several striped and plaid cotton quilts all available for less than $100, no matter what size you get. And if you're looking for a comforter bedding set, there are a few classic plaid options you won't be able to resist.
Keep scrolling to shop cozy Eddie Bauer bedding just in time for fall.
Eddie Bauer Camino Island Collection Reversible Quilt
This 100 percent cotton quilt features a classic plaid and striped patchwork design that comes in two colors. It's lightweight yet warm enough for year-round comfort and it's machine-washable for easy maintenance. Plus, it's reversible and comes with two matching shams.
To buy: amazon.com, from $52 (originally from $100)
Eddie Bauer Percale Collection Sheet Set
Made from soft and crisp 100 percent cotton with a percale weave, this sheet set will keep you cool and cozy through the night. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillow cases in the pattern of your choosing. The 12 charming designs feature animal tracks, camping tents, kayaks, plaid, and more, making them perfect for cozy cabins and cottages.
To buy: amazon.com, from $28 (originally from $45)
Eddie Bauer Salmon Ladder Collection Bedding Set
If plaid isn't your style, consider this muted-colored striped quilt bedding set. The lightweight cotton quilt has a reversible slate gray side to fit most bedroom decor styles. And it's up to 54 percent off depending on which size you buy.
To buy: amazon.com, from $50 (originally from $100)
Eddie Bauer Herringbone Collection Lightweight Cotton Blanket
Prep for colder weather with this cotton throw blanket that comes in either solid or striped patterns. The blanket is lightweight and thin, and comes in twin, queen, and king sizes. Shop it now for up to 62 percent off depending on the size you choose.
To buy: amazon.com, from $31 (originally from $65)
Eddie Bauer Madrona Collection Quilt
This plaid patchwork quilt bedding basically screams cozy cabins and lodges. It's made from 100 percent cotton that's pre-washed, so it's soft to the touch right from the box. You can get the machine-washable and dryer-safe quilt and two shams for up to 50 percent off.
To buy: amazon.com, from $51 (originally from $80)
Eddie Bauer Alder Collection Comforter Bedding Set
If you prefer a comforter to a quilt, check out this gray plaid bedding set that's on sale for $73. It's available in queen and king sizes, and the entire comforter is machine-washable and can go in the dryer. Plus, it has an adorable reversible elk pattern.
To buy: amazon.com, from $73 (originally from $85)
Eddie Bauer Fairview Collection Reversible Quilt
With over 2,000 five-star ratings, it's easy to see why shoppers love this gray cotton quilt. The quilt and shams are pre-washed for extra softness and they're lightweight enough to keep you cool while you sleep.
To buy: amazon.com, from $45 (originally $57)
Eddie Bauer Willow Collection Reversible Plaid Comforter
This full/queen size reversible plaid comforter set is made from polyester and brushed micro suede with a microfiber filling designed to make you feel like you're getting a warm hug through the fall and winter months. The comforter features a gray and red plaid on one side and a gray and blue plaid on the other.
To buy: amazon.com, $86 (originally $150)