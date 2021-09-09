Eddie Bauer Sheets, Quilts, and Comforters Are Up to 62% Off Just in Time for Fall

Eddie Bauer is well known for their high-quality outdoor and travel clothing like wind- and rain-proof jackets, cozy fleece pullovers, and sweat-wicking workout tops. Plus, they have an extensive collection of travel gear like backpacks, sleeping bags, tents, and duffle bags. But they also have a line of outdoor and cabin-inspired bedding that's just waiting to be slept in — and right now, you can shop their popular sheets, quilts, and comforters on Amazon for up to 62 percent off.