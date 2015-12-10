7 Susan Hoff's Ocean Knotted Classic Tote

If you can't get to the beach this winter, let the beach come to you. Sailor and reclaim queen Susan Hoff draws inspiration for bags like this Ocean Knotted Classic Tote ($260) from years spent at sea and on a Midwestern horse farm. Hence, the use of repurposed sailcloth and vintage horse tack in her products, which pull off a beautiful hard-to-strike balance between timeless and timeworn. Hoff donates one percent of the company's revenue to environmental non-profits like 1% For The Planet and Pacific Wildlife Care.