These Are the Best Luggage Deals From eBags' Winter Sale
If you've already started making travel plans for 2020, a new carry-on suitcase or luggage set might be in your future. Lucky for you, the online luggage retailer eBags is having a massive sale on all kinds of luggage and other travel essentials to start off the new year.
From hardside spinner suitcases to packing cubes, eBags has tons of bags to browse on site's sale and clearance section. Some items are already marked down to the lowest price possible and others are eligible for an additional discount with the coupon code "2020."
Keep reading for our picks from eBags' winter sale.
Luggage Deals
- Samsonite Englewood 20'' Expandable Hardside Carry-on Spinner, $84 (originally $150)
- Travelpro Maxlite 5 22'' Carry-on Rollaboard, $102 (originally $280)
- Delsey Helium Titanium 3-piece Expandable Hardside Luggage Set, $350 (originally $540)
Backpack Deals
- eBags Professional Slim Junior Laptop Backpack, $65 with code 2020 (originally $120)
- Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Backpack, $90 (originally $149)
- SwissGear Travel Gear 1900 Travel Laptop Backpack 15'', $65 with code 2020 (originally $130)
Handbag Deals
- Samsonite Encompass Women's Convertible Tote Laptop Backpack, $150 with code 2020 (originally $250)
- eBags Anti-theft Crossbody, $30 with code 2020 (originally $85)
- Baggallini Avenue Tote, $84 (originally $120)
Travel Accessory Deals
- eBags Hyper-Lite Packing Cubes - Super Packer 5pc Set, $39 (originally $65)
- Victorinox Lifestyle Accessories 4.0 Hanging Toiletry Kit, $53 with code 2020 (originally $70)
- eBags Compression Cube - 3pc Set, $42 with code 2020 (originally $60)
