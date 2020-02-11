This Cord Holder Is the Packing Cube You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image zoom Courtesy of eBags

Whether you're traveling for work or pleasure, there's a fair chance you're packing quite a bit of technology. From headphones to portable chargers to spare USB cables, it's all too common for cords to become tangled or loose earbuds to be lost. However, a packing cube dedicated specifically to tech accessories will make it much easier to stay organized.

The Small Cord Cube from eBags is a compact, yet comprehensive, tech case that has all the right pockets to keep your cords, cables, and small devices secure and organized during travel. Plus, it's on sale right now for just $15 on the eBags website.

The slim, soft-sided case zips open to reveal five mesh pockets with elastic bands for holding cords and cables, a spacious main compartment for keeping a phone and/or portable power bank, and a flexible elasticized panel for stashing small items. Meanwhile, an exterior stretch pocket can stow a smartphone. And while the small size of this cube is spacious enough, especially for a carry-on, it is also available in medium and large sizes.

The retailer knows a thing or two about luggage and travel accessories, so it's no surprise that its house brand has plenty of well-reviewed products, including this tech case. "I purchased this small cord cube for a six-week trip to Spain, but have used it on several other trips as well," one reviewer wrote. "It is just the right size to hold all of my cords, the mouse for my laptop, and a supply of extra batteries. I like knowing where all of my cords are at any given time."

Another shopper commented that this case is the perfect addition to a carry-on suitcase when flying. "Perfect for airplane[s]! When I fly, I have lots of small stuff I usually stuff in my pockets...headphones, battery backup, phone, mints/gum, etc...This organizer is perfect...stashed in my backpack [until] I am ready to board and can keep the backpack stashed overhead."

