Tons of Top-rated Travel Essentials Are on Sale at eBags Right Now
If you're looking to score a new suitcase or travel bag before your next trip, we suggest heading over to eBags. The travel-focused retailer has dropped a major sale where nearly everything on the website is marked down by 20 percent.
Prices have been slashed on basically every type of luggage imaginable, including spinner suitcases, weekender bags, rolling garment bags, and more. So if you're looking for a certain type of travel-ready bag, you're likely to find it for a fraction of its original price right now. Even the eBags backpack that went viral on TikTok is on sale. More than 7,000 shoppers are fans of the popular carryall that's big enough to hold nearly two weeks' worth of clothes and still compact enough to fit under your seat — so you may want to use this opportunity to snag one while you can get it for less than $100.
You should also consider adding this Samsonite carry-on suitcase to your cart while it's marked down to $192 and this convertible travel bag that can be worn as both a backpack and a tote bag and is on sale for $144. And don't forget to check out the large selection of discounted travel accessories, too. Packing cubes, toiletry kits, and more essentials are marked down. We plan on scooping up this three-piece set of slim-fit packing cubes for $20, this two-piece shoe bag set for a mere $16, and this portable battery for just $32.
While the 20 percent discount has already been applied to many sale items, you will need to enter code NEW20 at checkout for some of them, so be sure to pay attention when adding each item to your cart. To help you get started, we rounded up the 24 best discounted pieces of luggage, bags, and travel accessories to shop from eBags right now. Keep reading to shop all our top picks or shop the entire sitewide sale now.
Best Luggage Deals
- eBags Foris Pro Carry-on Suitcase, $128 with code NEW20 (originally $160)
- eBags Mother Lode Carry-on Rolling Duffel, $136 with code NEW20 (originally $170)
- Samsonite Supra DLX Large Spinner, $136 with code NEW20 (originally $170)
- Samsonite Armage II Carry-On Spinner, $208 (originally $260)
- Samsonite Armage II Wheeled Garment Bag, $248 (originally $310)
- Samsonite Stryde 2 Carry-on Glider, $192 (originally $240)
- Samsonite NuRoad Carry-On Spinner, $232 (originally $290)
- Samsonite Maxsum Eco Large Spinner, $200 (originally $250)
Best Bag Deals
- eBags Mother Lode Travel Backpack, $96 with code NEW20 (originally $120)
- eBags Belcourt Convertible Carryall, $80 with code NEW20 (originally $100)
- eBags Citylink Slim Laptop Backpack, $80 with code NEW20 (originally $100)
- eBags Belcourt Weekender, $96 with code NEW20 (originally $120)
- eBags Belcourt Backpack, $72 with code NEW20 (originally $90)
- Samsonite Armage II Expandable Duffel, $128 (originally $160)
- eBags Executive Leather Convertible Brief, $160 (originally $200)
- eBags Encompass Convertible Tote Backpack, $144 (originally $180)
Best Accessory Deals
- eBags Classic Packing Cubes Three-Piece Set, $24 with code NEW20 (originally $30)
- eBags Classic Large Pack-It-Flat Toiletry Kit, $28 with code NEW20 (originally $35)
- eBags Portable Battery, $32 with code NEW20 (originally $40)
- eBags Light Packing Cubes Five-Piece Set, $48 with code NEW20 (originally $60)
- Samsonite NuRoad Hanging Travel Kit, $64 (originally $80)
- Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit, $56 (originally $70)
- eBags Classic Shoe Sleeve Two-Piece Set, $16 with code NEW20 (originally $20)
- eBags Classic Slim Packing Cubes Three-Piece Set, $20 with code NEW20 (originally $25)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.