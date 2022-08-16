Travelers Say This Hyper-organized Travel Backpack Has a Pocket for Everything — and It's on Sale

A great backpack is a must in any travel wardrobe. The right option can really make a world of difference as it can help you comfortably tote around all your belongings hands-free. The perfect travel backpack should not only be lightweight and durable, but it should also be a cross between fashionable and functional. And if you can find one that will keep all your essentials hyper-organized, even better!

While it may seem impossible to find an option that meets all those criteria, nearly 1,300 shoppers say the eBags Pro Slim Weekender Backpack ticks all the above boxes and then some. Unlike other backpacks that open only at the top, this sleek version zips open like a suitcase, making it so much easier to see all of its contents versus constantly digging through it. And right now, it's discounted by 30 percent, making it an ideal time to shop.

Along with a roomy main compartment that is big enough to fit enough clothes for 3-4 days away, the slim backpack also has a pocket or storage space for just about anything else you may need to pack. There is a padded tablet sleeve, a side zip water bottle pouch, and a hidden pocket in the back that's the perfect size for your toiletry bag.

To buy: ebags.com, $84 (originally $120)

The front of the backpack has a slot for items you need easy access to like your phone or passport, a zippered pocket at the bottom, and a zippered compartment that opens up flat to reveal a slew of additional pockets for small items like charging cords, pens, keys, snacks, notebooks, travel documents, and more.

Even better, the travel backpack has padded shoulder straps, a top handle, and a luggage sleeve at the back that lets you attach the bag to your suitcase's handle to help you get through a crowded airport easily. One happy customer called it a "great bag" before adding, "It's so well organized that I found that everything has a place and the mid-area can be used for files and clothes and such."

Another raved, "Most amazing bag for business travel with all the storage you could want and the organization you need! With pockets for everything and room for clothes, this bag is amazing." While a third who called it the "perfect getaway bag" wrote, "I was able to pack a week's worth of winter clothes in this bag and even had room to bring back some gifts for the family."

The top-rated backpack comes in black and heather gray, and both options are on super sale right now. Normally priced at $120 each, you can score the travel bag for just $84 when you use the code SUMMER at check out. The deal is only good until August 23, so you only have a few more days to score it for way less.

