This Travel Backpack Is So Popular, It Went Viral on TikTok — and It's Currently on Sale
With many airlines getting stricter about their carry-on policies, you may be on the hunt for a great piece of underseat luggage to help you avoid incurring any extra baggage fees. Luckily you don't need to look far to find one as TikTok user @meganhomme seems to have found the perfect option with the eBags Mother Lode Jr Backpack.
Megan, who works for an airline, shared her cool find with her 288,000 followers, saying the travel backpack "is incredible because it zips open like a suitcase," which helps make it easier to see all your belongings. In fact, she said it fits so much stuff that she was able to travel for 11 days in South America and didn't even wear all the clothes she had packed.
Along with a roomy main compartment that can hold up to seven packing cubes, the travel bag also has a padded laptop sleeve and external pockets on the sides, front, and top to help you easily access items that you may need throughout your flight. It's even expandable and has external compression straps.
While the backpack is spacious enough to fit nearly two weeks' worth of stuff, it's also compact enough to fit underneath your seat on an airplane. Megan explained that she has used the bag on several airlines, and it has always fit — making it a great option to use when you book a ticket that only allows you to bring one personal item for free.
She's not the only one who is a fan of the travel backpack, more than 3,400 shoppers are obsessed with the bag as well and have given the Mother Lode Jr an impressive 4.7-star rating. "We purchased this for our daughter before her last two-week trip to Europe," said one. "She was using flights with Ryan Air and Vueling, which have very stringent guidelines for size and weight. Rather than pay their extra fees, it seemed smart to buy a new bag. She loved it, especially the outside pocket for liquids and the larger outside pocket for her maps, etc. She travels a lot and had no trouble living out of this bag for two weeks."
"This bag is pretty unbelievable," wrote another. "I can pack five days worth of clothes, all [of my] toiletries (and I have quite a bit), computer, case of DVDs, headphones in their case, chargers, batteries, iPod, and assorted electronics, travel papers, everything I need for a five-day trip, and it STILL fits under the seat in front of me on every airplane I've been on, including puddle jumpers. And everything is easily accessible and easy to find. It's comfortable to carry, even fully loaded... No more baggage check, no more fighting for overhead space, everything I need during the trip is always with me."
The popular travel backpack comes in six different colors and normally retails for $110 a piece. But from now until January 11, the eBags Mother Lode Jr Backpack can be yours for just $80 — a $30 savings! Travel with ease on your next trip and shop the popular bag before it jumps back in price.