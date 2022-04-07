7 Can't-miss Travel Bag Deals From eBags' Massive Luggage Sale
If you're planning a trip, there's always a long list of things to do before you leave, and making sure you have a sturdy, spacious suitcase is one of them. eBags is a shopper-loved online retailer for all things travel gear for good reason. It has a wide variety of bags in stock and holds sales regularly, including right now.
So many convenient travel bags are included in the under-the-radar sale, such as carry-on and checked suitcases, laptop backpacks, tote bags, and packing cubes. Many items are on clearance for up to 43 percent off with no code needed until April 12, so we recommend shopping soon before these items sell out. And even if the luggage you're looking for isn't on sale, you can still save, since you can score $25 off purchases of $150 or more when you use the code 25OFF at checkout now through April 26.
Need to refresh your luggage lineup or simply fill in the gaps with an item or two so you're prepared for your next domestic or international trip? We've rounded up some of the best deals on travel bags below, so all you have to do is keep scrolling.
eBags Belcourt Convertible Carryall
This sleek tote is perfect for travel and commuting because it's made from durable polyester with a water-repellent coating and has a variety of convenient pockets. There's even a handy bottom zippered pocket where you can store an extra pair of shoes, a wet umbrella, or other items you'd like to keep separate from the rest of your belongings.
To buy: ebags.com, $70 (originally $100)
eBags Pro Weekender Backpack
This spacious backpack will keep all your essentials secure yet easily accessible during travel. There are pockets for your laptop (up to 15.6 inches), headphones, chargers and other tech accessories, as well as compartments for clothing, water bottles, and more. It also has a luggage sleeve that allows you to secure the bag on top of a rolling suitcase, so maneuvering through the airport has never been easier.
eBags Belcourt Backpack
If you're looking for a more compact backpack that still has room for all your essentials, you'll want to take a look at this sleek pick from eBags' Belcourt collection. It has a slim profile, is made from water-repellent polyester, and comes in three versatile colors. Inside, the bag has a padded laptop and tablet pocket that can accommodate devices up to 15 inches, as well as an RFID-lined zippered pocket to keep your IDs and credit cards safe.
To buy: ebags.com, $63 (originally $90)
eBags Pro 22-inch Carry-On Spinner
Now's the perfect time to shop this spacious carry-on suitcase, which is made from durable, flexible polyester that can be expanded an extra .75 inches for more packing space. Multiple zippered exterior pockets will keep your laptop and tablet secure yet within reach, making it a great carry-on option, especially if you have a layover and will be spending hours in an airport lounge. Inside, you'll find zippered dividers, mesh pockets, a wet bag, and compression straps to keep you organized.
To buy: ebags.com, $100 (originally $160)
Samsonite Supra DLX Carry-On Spinner
If you're looking for a hardside carry-on suitcase that you can take on every trip, check out this pick from Samsonite. The 21-inch bag has a polypropylene shell with a grooved texture that resists scuffs and scratches. It also has an exterior USB port that makes charging your devices on the go impressively easy. Plus, it has an extra 1.5 inches of zippered expansion, so it's a solid option if you plan to do some shopping on your trip.
eBags Monument 26-inch Checked Spinner
Shoppers looking for a spacious checked suitcase for longer trips won't want to miss out on this 26-inch bag. It has a lightweight yet durable and scratch-resistant shell, 360-degree spinner wheels, and a telescoping handle with three heights. The suitcase also features an interior mesh divider, shoe pockets, and compression straps to keep your clothing organized and wrinkle-free while you're traveling.
To buy: ebags.com, $80 (originally $140)
eBags Light 3-Piece Packing Cubes
To go with your new luggage, you'll also want to make sure you're stocked up on travel accessories, like this set of three packing cubes. Each cube is made from durable nylon with a silicone interior for easy cleaning in the case of spills and features a mesh top so you can keep track of what's inside.
To buy: ebags.com, $25 (originally $40)
