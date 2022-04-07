 7 Can't-miss Travel Bag Deals From eBags' Massive Luggage Sale

So many convenient travel bags are included in the under-the-radar sale, such as carry-on and checked suitcases, laptop backpacks, tote bags, and packing cubes. Many items are on clearance for up to 43 percent off with no code needed until April 12, so we recommend shopping soon before these items sell out. And even if the luggage you're looking for isn't on sale, you can still save, since you can score $25 off purchases of $150 or more when you use the code 25OFF at checkout now through April 26.