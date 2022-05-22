I Shop for a Living, and This Is the Best Travel Backpack I've Ever Owned
As someone who loves to travel with as little stuff as possible, I'm always on the hunt for items that have more than one function. So when eBags reached out to me to tell me about their latest launch, the CTS Convertible Backpack, I knew I had to give it a try. While it may look like a regular bookbag at first glance, the innovative carryall is actually three bags in one.
In addition to a standard-sized backpack, it also comes with a detachable "go bag" that can be used as a daily travel companion. And when the two are combined, it makes the ultimate travel backpack that has a pocket and compartment for just about anything. The bag's straps are padded and super comfortable to wear and it has an adjustable sternum strap that helps evenly distribute the bag's weight across my back.
The main backpack has a padded laptop sleeve that can fit devices up to 15.6-inches long. Along with a roomy main compartment, it has two expandable side pockets and a front slip pocket. The daypack is slightly smaller and has a variety of pockets and sleeves for holding items like pens, passports, keys, phones, and more. I used the smaller bag on a hike last week and it held everything I needed without weighing me down.
To buy: ebags.com, $136 with code SUNSHINE (originally $170)
A spacious tote bag is usually my go-to personal item for flights but for my upcoming trip to Europe, I'm definitely going to bring this instead. Not only does it hold more stuff than my old tote, but it will keep all my belongings hyper-organized. I was able to fit a change of clothes and shoes and all my toiletries and iPad in the larger bag, and all my carry-on essentials (think: snacks, headphones, travel pillow, etc) in the day pack. I love that once I arrive at my destination, I can just unclip the smaller pack and carry it around for day excursions.
The bags are super easy to attach. They are joined together by a clip and a zipper, and it takes just seconds to put them together or take them apart. Even better, the travel backpack is eco-friendly, since both the exterior and interior linings are made from 100 percent recycled bottles. Plus, its water-repellent coating means I don't have to worry about my stuff getting wet if I get caught in a rainstorm — which unfortunately is in the forecast during my trip.
The convertible backpack comes in both black and hunter green, and each option is $170. However, the site is currently offering 20% off with code SUNSHINE, bringing the price down to $136 — making it the ideal time to purchase. This may sound like a lot for a backpack, but seeing as how you're really getting three bags for the price of one, I think it's definitely worth the cost. Shop one for yourself below.
