I Shop for a Living, and This Is the Best Travel Backpack I've Ever Owned

A spacious tote bag is usually my go-to personal item for flights but for my upcoming trip to Europe, I'm definitely going to bring this instead. Not only does it hold more stuff than my old tote, but it will keep all my belongings hyper-organized. I was able to fit a change of clothes and shoes and all my toiletries and iPad in the larger bag, and all my carry-on essentials (think: snacks, headphones, travel pillow, etc) in the day pack. I love that once I arrive at my destination, I can just unclip the smaller pack and carry it around for day excursions.